As a part of the Maine Department of Transportation's three-year plan, Rep. Bill Pluecker, from Warren, announced on Jan. 28 that $7,341,000 worth of road and bridge construction will be coming to Appleton, Hope, Union and Warren.

During 2021, Maine Route 105 will undergo maintenance to replacing culvert in various locations along the road in Appleton, Hope and Camden:

Between Appleton and Camden, the work begins eight-tenths of a mile south of Searsmont Road and extends south 8.65 mi. to Hoffses Drive in Camden. The total cost for this maintenance work is $300,000. An additional $59,000 is set to replace culverts in various locations on Maine 105 in Appleton and Hope, beginning at Rt. 131 and extending southwest 11.56 mi. to U.S. Highway 1

Barnestown Road also will be seeing improvements, with ditching and culvert upgrades in various locations in Camden and Hope. This project will begin at Maine 235 and extend southwest 7.1 mi. to U.S. 1. The contract for this project is worth $33,000. In a separate deal, Rt. 235 also will undergo paving, beginning at Maine 105 and extending northeast 3 mi. to Rt. 173. Those updates will cost $121,000

Additionally, light paving is planned for Maine 131 just north of U.S. 1 for 10.4 mi. as part of a $416,000 contract

Construction on Common Road in Union, valued at $46,000, is set to move ahead that will pave the motorway from Heald Highway and stretching southeast 1.15 mi. to South Union Road

With additional work planned in 2022, Maine's Route 90 also will have work done, with drainage improvements slated to begin just north of Mountain Road and extending north 7.19 mi. The total cost for this project is $168,000

In 2022, MaineDOT will contract more upgrades on state and municipal avenues, including Barnestown Road, Maine 131 and, in 2023, along Rts. 17, 90, 235, Main Street in the town of Warren as well as U.S. Highway 1.

"One of the most important jobs our state has is the upkeep and maintenance of our roads and byways," said Pluecker. "Without effective transportation, our economy, access to food and access to healthcare all crumble. I am thankful that we are seeing the much-needed investment in our infrastructure come to our district in these difficult times."

Each January, MaineDOT produces a three-year comprehensive work plan that includes capital projects, maintenance and operations activities, planning initiatives and administrative functions that receive federal funds directly (such as airports and transit agencies).

The 2021 Edition (which covers calendar years 2021, 2022 and 2023) includes 2,080 work items with a total value of $2.71 billion.

