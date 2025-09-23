The Mountain Parkway Expansion project in Kentucky, divided into six segments, nears completion with work commencing on the final, 13-mile segment connecting Salyersville to Prestonsburg. With a focus on safety and efficiency, the project aims to create a modern, high-speed highway connecting eastern Kentucky to the rest of the state.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet photo Creating a major highway through mountainous terrain is one of the most complex and costly types of construction, with the price for Magoffin-Floyd work estimated at $300 million.

The massive, multi-phase highway construction project known as the Mountain Parkway Expansion (MPE) is moving closer to completion, as crews mark yet another milestone. Work has begun on the final and longest segment, which will connect Salyersville to Prestonsburg, Ky.

"Breaking ground on Magoffin-Floyd is a historic moment," said Aric Skaggs, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) project manager. "This marks the start of the last chapter in completing the 45-mile, transformational eastern Kentucky infrastructure project.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet photo

"Gov. Andy Beshear, who has made the Mountain Parkway a top priority of his administration, hosted the groundbreaking ceremony in August. More than 100 people attended the historic event, including federal, state and local officials."

Because of its size, MPE was divided into six segments, including three that have already finished. In addition to Magoffin-Floyd, construction continues on the Wolfe County and Magoffin-West segments. Their completion will represent a major accomplishment, as crews work to wrap up the first 32 mi. of the project.

"As a whole, things are going well, due to the support of federal, state and local officials, as well as the excellent work from KYTC, contractors and crews," said Skaggs. "The project also is fortunate to have support from the local and regional communities."

Heavy equipment at the various sites includes a mix of oversized dump trucks, trackhoes, excavators, compactors, graders, dozers, cranes and concrete trucks. Skid steers and asphalt paver rollers also are required.

As for construction challenges at this point, said Skaggs, "With any large excavation heavy project, balancing the amount of cut and fill as much as possible is always a goal, alongside managing waste areas while being considerate of the terrain. It's also important to be mindful of safety while working adjacent to traffic, and to communicate shifting traffic patterns as work is completed and construction zones shift."

Skaggs noted that other than some rain, there haven't been any significant setbacks due to weather; however, that could soon change.

"As with all roadway projects, extreme temperatures such as cold and wet weather can cause construction delays. Construction on the Mountain Parkway most typically slows down during the winter months in Kentucky."

Described as MPE's most ambitious segment, Magoffin-Floyd has the distinction of building all new roadway, totaling 13 mi. Bizzack Construction crews are in the process of clearing trees and brush, and performing other work to begin excavation.

Skaggs said creating a major highway through mountainous terrain is one of the most complex and costly types of construction, with the price for Magoffin-Floyd work estimated at $300 million. The design-build team includes Palmer Engineering, Haydon Bridge, Bush & Burchett, S&ME Inc., J. Davis Law Firm and Civil Design LLC.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet photo

Construction includes design elements aimed at improving safety, reducing congestion and supporting efficient traffic flow. The work calls for several new bridge structures over waterways and existing roads, a modern roundabout at the eastern terminus in Prestonsburg and roughly 30 million cu. yds. of excavation.

Skaggs said starting construction on Magoffin-Floyd and continuing work on the other two segments means KYTC is delivering on a decades-long promise to complete the parkway and close the only remaining gap in a continuous, four-lane corridor.

"MPE is about more than pavement. It's about establishing a safe, modern, high-speed highway that connects eastern Kentucky to the rest of the Commonwealth. It creates a more accessible and efficient connection for motorists traveling both to and from the region."

While no completion date has been announced for the Magoffin-Floyd segment, Skaggs said construction has reached a crucial point in this once-in-a-generation project.

"For the first time, the end is truly in sight." CEG

Cindy Riley Birmingham, Ala., native Cindy RIley originally planned on a career in law, but during her sophomore year in college realized journalism was her true calling. A magna cum laude graduate of Samford University, Riley first worked in radio and TV. Named Best News Anchor, Best News Reporter and Best Investigative Reporter by the Associated Press, she interviewed numerous personalities, ranging from Dr. Henry Kissinger and President Bush to Michael Jordan and Captain Kangaroo. As a print journalist, Riley has covered a variety of topics, including construction, business, health and the arts. In addition to CEG, her work has appeared in special reports for USA Today and the L.A. Times. Other publications have included New South Magazine, Portico, Thicket, Alabama Heritage, B-Metro, Business First and Birmingham Business Journal.

