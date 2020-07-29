Mammoet Delivers C3 Splitter to New Borealis Site in Kallo

Load-out of C3 splitter onto 84 axle lines of SPMT.

Mammoet has safely delivered a 1,543 ton (1,400 t) C3 splitter column to the new Borealis propane dehydrogenation (PDH) site in Kallo, Belgium. The 357 ft. (109 m) long and 32.8 ft. (10 m) wide propylene splitter is one of the largest items ever delivered in a single piece to the Port of Antwerp.

Mammoet's expertise delivering end-to-end solutions for projects of this scale led to Borealis and Tecnimont, the plant's engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) partner, awarding it the contract for the transportation and installation of the site's 35 heaviest pieces of equipment in late 2019.

The successful transportation of the plant's largest component signals the first major milestone during the plant's two-year construction phase.

Having consulted Borealis on the most efficient delivery timetable, Mammoet's team of experienced engineers and field workers started preparing the quay for the load-out four days prior to the transportation date. The splitter arrived on a barge from Spain, and once the barge was equipped with ballast pumps and winches, the load-out and transportation operation was executed.

To minimize disruption to both the project's schedule and the port, transportation of the splitter occurred overnight, after Mammoet had arranged short-term road closures with local authorities.

Eighty-four axle lines of SPMT were mobilized to transport the splitter across the 4,921 ft. (1,500 m) stretch from the Port of Antwerp to the Borealis production site in Kallo.

"Safety is our greatest priority in every operation we deliver. The size of the C3 splitter did not make this job any different," said Mammoet Project Manager Stefan Bostelaar. "We've been planning this operation since the contract was signed last year. Fortunately, we've been able to coordinate the operation from our office in Antwerp, and in cooperation with our clients, we've scheduled the project to optimize construction timelines."

The next stage of the project will see Mammoet lift and install the C3 propylene splitter in October.

For more information, visit www.mammoet.com.