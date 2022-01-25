The Managing Asphalt Pavements (MAPS) Conference features a showcase of the latest leading-edge equipment, new technology and services to optimize asphalt paving projects from top-tier suppliers and vendors.

This year's TXAPA's MAPS Conference, which is intended for individuals who are responsible for specifying, designing, constructing and/or managing asphalt pavement projects, will take place from March 8 to 9 at the Waco Convention Center, in Waco, Texas.

MAPS features an opportunity for contractors to learn from and get their questions answered by experts in the field. Attendance also will help contractors make informed choices for their budget and for their community's needs. The technology showcase will keep industry experts up-to-date on the latest industry advancements, from additives to equipment innovations.

The MAPS Conference will provide attendees with:

Asphalt education: design, build and maintain;

Access to industry experts;

Heavy equipment showcase and demonstrations;

Information about new technology;

PDH credits.

New to MAPS in 2022 is an expanded trade show that will include heavy equipment in addition to an array of asphalt pavement-related vendors and suppliers. Now, with the Waco Convention Center as its venue, the conference will be able to showcase heavy equipment along with other best-of-breed products and services from premier companies around Texas, the nation, and even the globe.

In addition to the trade show, the conference will feature a technology showcase featuring exhibitors, many of whom will be doing demonstrations throughout the conference.

To register, visit https://texasasphalt.swoogo.com/waco-maps-22/

About MAPS

Now in its third year, MAPS is the conference for city and county officials, engineers, project managers and other top-line decision-makers responsible for working with, designing and building asphalt pavements in communities throughout Texas. MAPS offers the opportunity for these professionals to connect with asphalt industry experts and researchers who can aid at every stage of a project from planning to paving to maintaining.

Today's top stories