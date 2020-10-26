Tom Anderson, (L) owner of Anderson Machinery Company, and Chris Shoots, Manitou Group regional sales manager.

Manitou Group presented Jim Anderson of Anderson Machinery Company, located in Corpus Christi, Texas, with the Gehl 2019 Top Dealer Award for North America.

This prestigious award is based on the overall sales performance, commitment and customer support of Gehl equipment in North America throughout 2019.

"On behalf of Manitou Group, I would like to congratulate Anderson Machinery Company for their excellent sales, commitment and customer support of Gehl products and services," said Eric Burkhammer, Manitou regional vice president of sales.

"Because of Anderson Machinery Company's dedication and commitment to their customers they have been recognized as one of Gehl's top performing dealers for 2019. It is a pleasure to partner with a dedicated distributor who shares the commitment to quality products, services and customer support that Gehl has prided itself on since 1859".

"We have had great success in selling and renting the Gehl products." said Tom Anderson, owner of Anderson Machinery Company. "We are confident that the reputation the equipment earns will continue to open doors for our mutual success. We are very proud to be counted among their top dealers".

For more information about Gehl, visit www.gehl.com.