Manitou Introduces Five New Telescopic Handlers With Increased Capacity at Max Reach

Tue February 14, 2023 - National Edition
Manitou


The MTA 642, MTA 842, MTA 1055, MTA 1242 and the MTA 1255 all hit industry sweet spots for lifting capacity and maximum height, and deliver operator and design characteristics that drive premium performance and operator satisfaction, according to the manufacturer.

Manitou introduced five new MTA series telescopic handlers designed for the North American market: The MTA 642, MTA 842, MTA 1055, MTA 1242 and the MTA 1255.

These new models all hit industry sweet spots for lifting capacity and maximum height, and deliver operator and design characteristics that drive premium performance and operator satisfaction, according to the manufacturer.

These new models start at the 74 hp MTA 642 with 6,000 lbs. capacity lifting up to 42 ft. high, and go up to the 127 hp MTA 1255 that lifts 12,000 lbs. up to a maximum lift height of 55 ft. Two new models — the MTA 842 and the MTA 1055 — feature both a 74 hp and 127 hp option to give fleet managers the flexibility to add the telehandler that best matches their service preferences (the 74 hp models require no diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) to meet emissions standards).

Each of the five new models will be announced fully at ConExpo 2023, and will be available at Manitou dealers later in 2023.

For more information, visit Manitou.com/en-US/our-machines/construction-telehandlers.




