Manitou introduces five new large-frame skid steers and compact track loaders with enhanced performance, design and features. The machines offer increased operating capacity, breakout force, hydraulic power and attachment capabilities while prioritizing lower total cost of ownership and fleet management. Designed for versatility and ease of operation in various industries, Manitou's latest models aim to elevate the standard for compact construction equipment.

Manitou photo Manitou has launched five all-new large-frame skid steers and compact track loaders ranging in operating capacity from 3,250 lbs. to 3,600 lbs.

Manitou has launched five all-new large-frame skid steers and compact track loaders ranging in operating capacity from 3,250 lbs. to 3,600 lbs.

Each new model is a ground-up, modern industrial redesign featuring breakout force, hydraulic horsepower and auxiliary hydraulic performance that meets or exceeds many of the largest comparable machines in the industry, according to Manitou.

"The demand for larger skids steers and CTLs continues to grow — and it's preferred to add that power and capacity in the footprint of a compact machine that's still easy to transport and is familiar to operators versus adding a larger piece of construction equipment in many applications," said Nathan Ryan, global product manager — skid steers and CTLs, Manitou. "At Manitou, we approached this as an opportunity to completely redesign the larger end of our product line to go toe-to-toe with other large-frame machines in the industry while maintaining our focus on lower total cost of ownership, versatility through attachment capabilities and connected technologies that improve fleet management."

The expansion of a core product line, among the most in-demand in the construction, rental and agricultural industries, fits Manitou's greater vision of delivering a full-line fleet to the North American market.

"These five new models represent the best of Manitou global innovation matched with North American craftsmanship — from an engineering and design team that has built skid steers and CTLs in South Dakota for more than 50 years," said Ilmars Nartish, vice president — North America, Manitou. "We now offer even more of an end-to-end solution for rental businesses, large fleets and national accounts and other businesses that prefer working with a single supplier as much as possible — including financing, attachments, connected technologies and product support. This is another big step in Manitou's commitment to growing and supporting the North American market."

Big Machine Strength, Performance

The five new models introduced by Manitou all compete head-to-head with or beat comparably sized skid steers and compact track loaders in the industry in key performance metrics, including rated operating capacity, breakout force (both at the bucket and the lift arms) and in auxiliary hydraulics for attachment use (both standard and high-flow), according to Manitou.

Each is built with a vertical lift design optimized for truck loading, as well as lifting and placing palletized materials. Strong cast links built standard into each model also make these successful in ground engaging applications and ensuring they work well as a strong attachment platform, according to Manitou.

Hinge pin heights range up to 136 in. to make these machines ideal for loading and reaching into large/high trucks and lifting/placing materials to higher points.

Rated operating capacities are further increased up to 3,800 lbs. with the addition of optional counterweights that also serve as protective guarding for the rear of the machine. And load sensing hydraulics help the machine determine the amount of hydraulic load required for each job, which improves performance and fuel economy.

Each machine excels in auxiliary attachment use and performance, with both standard flow rates (up to 25 GPM and 3,450 PSI) and high flow rates (40 GPM up to 3,450 PSI). Variable rate flow controls that allow the operator to set the flow going to each attachment are standard. This dictates optimal performance of the attachment and ensures that only the necessary amount of energy is consumed to operate it. Hydraulic horsepower on each machine — 50.3 hp standard and 82 hp with the optional boost — further ensures overall machine performance and supports robust attachment performance.

"Smart fleet managers and rental businesses realize that a robust attachment strategy increases utilization, job opportunities and overall profitability," said Ryan. "We built these machines to handle — in both size and power — the complexities of high-power attachments like mulchers and cold planers and brush cutters that really expand the performance capabilities of the machine. And they are also well suited for handling heavy-duty non-hydraulic attachments such as snow pushes for year-round utilization."

All-New Design, Manitou Exclusives

The Manitou design and engineering team worked to incorporate existing Manitou exclusive technologies such as the IdealTrax track-tensioning system and IdealAccess foldable door with all-new design features that deliver practical benefits to machine operation and performance.

IdealTrax, which automatically tensions the track to its desired tension upon startup and relieves that tension when the machine is turned off, now engages directly through the in-cab display (versus at the back of the machine in previous models).

Most noticeable is a unique lift-arm design that slopes away from the operator at the top of the arm and allows for hydraulic lines to run inside of the arm or underneath it for greater protection. The unique contouring of the arms also prevents material from building up on the machine, and improves visibility for the operator down to the side of the machine, according to Manitou.

Comfort ride control (boom suspension) is now standard and incorporated into the design, which reduces spillage and improves operator comfort. Skid steer models feature an adjustable arm downstop to accommodate different tire sizes depending on the application.

Each arm is designed with strong cast steel timing links that improve everything from attachment carrying and operation to ground engaging bucket work while reducing stresses on the machine. Greaseable pins also are located along the lift arm for easy access and improved service.

"We don't believe in design for design's sake," said Ryan. "The research and development team took this design, which was first incorporated into our mid-sized range of machines, and beefed it up further to handle the stresses and power of the larger machines. The design also gives the machines an extremely modern look while improving visibility for the operator to the work area at the sides of the machine."

Each machine comes standard with a sloped roof and large skylight that minimizes the front upper cross section for better visibility when loading trucks, feed mixers or placing materials at height. An optional level 2 falling object protective structure (FOPS) both improves the protection of the cab and provides a robust protective bracket for the machine's front LED work lights.

Lighting plays an important role in the new design, with 360-degree illumination available, along with the option to add a beacon on top of the machine for greater job site awareness. This includes the standard rear LED position lights, turn signals and front work lights, as well as optional road lights (low beam/high beam/turn signal), hazard lights and optional side lights tucked under the lift arm. The front worklights even feature an egress time delay to ensure safety around the machine in lowlight conditions.

"These machines work 24 hours a day, on the side of the road, on busy and congested job sites — the ability to be seen is almost as important as the ability to see for overall job site awareness and safety," said Ryan. "Add in the optional rearview camera and the natural visibility benefits of vertical lift arms, and you have one of the most completely visible machines in the industry."

The undercarriage of each tracked model — a key factor to ownership and operation costs — also has undergone a major redesign for improved performance and durability, according to Manitou. This includes steel forged hardened sprockets with a corrosion inhibitor for longer sprocket life; dual flange idlers in both the front and rear to prevent de-tracking, reduce vibration and reduce service over time; and triple flange rollers to reduce vibration, prevent de-tracking and limit spills.

Greater Feature Standardization Improves Operating Experience

A central focus of the introduction of the new large-frame lineup was the addition of a considerably more robust set of standard features, aimed at simplifying the overall ordering process and delivering a more premium owning and operating experience in line with Manitou's quality commitment. While influence from the automotive industry is clear in each machine, Manitou claims it has industrialized these influences to make them reliable for daily use and heavy work.

This is shown in the cab of each machine and its operator interface. Standard features include a foot pedal for both throttle and deceleration, cabin dome lights, 12V and USB charging ports with device storage areas, and removable rubber floor mats that include a drain that goes through to the bottom of the machine for easy clean out.

The cab is large and spacious with an adjustable workstation that allows each operator to adjust their orientation in the cab to their preference. This includes pilot joysticks attached to the seat to move with the operator, a seat and armrests that adjust independently based on operator preference and a removable footrest for comfort and bracing. Options include a fully enclosed cab with full environmental controls, multiple seat options (including a heated seat), Bluetooth radio, a sound reduction package and Manitou's Hydraulic Power-A-Tach attachment system that allows for the quick and easy swapping of attachments from inside the cab.

The new large-frame skid steers and CTLs also feature a new 7-in. color display that displays critical machine settings, engine information, service intervals and other machine information critical to daily use. An all-new backlit ergonomic keypad on the right-hand side of the cab (facing forward) features new innovations.

This keypad features keyless start and is where security codes are entered, lights are controlled, HVAC controls are turned on and off, auxiliary hydraulics are engaged and other critical machine functions are maintained with a jog dial. It also includes Manitou's smart throttle that senses the input speed and adjusts the acceleration rate — and it always starts at low idle for safety and fuel efficiency. Optional creep mode is additionally controlled through this keypad and the monitor, which allows the operator to independently set machine travel speeds from the engine throttle to better match road speeds to desired attachment performance, for applications such as brooms and cold planers.

"Whether you're a true operator, someone who gets into the machine from time to time — or you have a crew of four people who rotate in and out of the machine — these new models give you the adjustability and customization to adapt to your application," said Ryan. "Match that with the comfort, visibility and performance capabilities introduced with this launch, and you have a powerful asset to deploy in countless ways across numerous industries."

Lowering Total Cost of Ownership

At the heart of every Manitou product launch is the drive to lower total cost of ownership for the equipment owner. Increasing topline revenue through greater performance capabilities and use is an important piece of that puzzle, and Manitou complements that with widespread features that enable cost efficiencies, greater uptime and fewer costly downtime events, according to Manitou.

Service is made simple through intelligent engine compartment design and easy access to daily service checks and fill points. The tilt-up hydraulic cooler serves a double purpose of enabling a low profile to improve visibility to the rear of the machine, and allowing for improved access to service points in the engine compartment while discouraging the build-up of job site dust and debris. That cooling fan comes with optional reversing capabilities — either at scheduled intervals or on-demand — to improve cooling performance and to keep the engine compartment clear of debris.

These new large-frame loaders are "Manitou connected machines" that provide instant remote access to recent activity, operation codes, CAN data and service alerts. Owners/operators stay connected on-the-go with the myManitou mobile app, where they can monitor machine location, fuel levels, operating hours and set geofences for added control and security.

They can even access key documents like the operator's manual directly from their device. For fleet and business management, EasyManager is a robust management tool — track service intervals, pinpoint machine locations and quickly identify diagnostic codes, all from one centralized platform.

Manitou also offers financing, extended coverage and a comprehensive attachment offering for a complete and well-rounded product platform — whether its skid steers, CTLs, telehandlers, MEWPS or forklifts — to businesses, rental operations and owner/operators throughout North America.

"This new product line serves notice that Manitou and its dealer network stand behind you and your business' fleet management needs from initial investment through fleet transitions and sunsetting," said Ryan. "They offer both the excitement of extremely capable and powerful machines, and the confidence of a strong business decision that will add to and improve the value of your fleet. And the new designs make you look good while you're doing it."

For more information, visit manitou.com.

Today's top stories