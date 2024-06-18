List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Manitou North America Names Stevenson Crane, J. Rene Lafond as First 'Partner Dealers'

    Tue June 18, 2024 - Midwest Edition
    Manitou


    Stevenson Crane Service LLC
    Photo courtesy of Manitou
    Stevenson Crane Service LLC
    Stevenson Crane Service LLC   (Photo courtesy of Manitou) J. Rene Lafond   (Photo courtesy of Manitou)

    Manitou North America has named Stevenson Crane Service LLC of Illinois and Indiana, and Quebec's J. Rene Lafond as its first ever "Partner Dealers" — a designation given to Manitou dealers who exhibit quantifiable excellence in product sales, parts support and service in its territory. This includes commitments to training, parts inventory, brand support and overall sales of Manitou equipment.

    Manitou sells and supports a full line of industrial, rental, construction and agricultural equipment throughout North America, including telehandlers, mobile elevating work platforms, skid steers, CTLs, front-end loaders, forklifts and more under both the Manitou and Gehl brands.

    "Our first Partner Dealers represent both American and Canadian excellence in serving their customers with the right mix of products, service and support to succeed," said Ilmars Nartish, vice president of Manitou North America. "Both Stevenson Crane and J.-Rene Lafond have demonstrated excellence in listening to the needs of their markets and building their businesses intelligently — and representing Manitou to the industry with great pride and customer service proven to make a difference."

    Stevenson Crane has been serving the construction, industrial, mechanical, manufacturing and material handling industries in the upper Midwest since 1989. J.-Rene Lafond — a member of Avantis Cooperative — was founded in 1974 and has built a reputation on quality service and exceptional expertise and inventory in Quebec.

    "Both dealers set the standard for product knowledge, support and service that we aspire to throughout our entire dealer network in North America," said Nartish.

    The "Partner Dealers" designation is new for Manitou in 2024 and will be revisited each year to recognize additional dealers in Manitou's network.

    For more information, visit Manitou.com.

    Photo courtesy of Manitou

    J. Rene Lafond




    Today's top stories

    VIDEO: Idaho, Wyoming Working On Teton Pass Road Repairs

    Ohio's Akron Beltway Project Is Largest in District 4 History

    Lindy Leads I-79 'S Bend' Project in Pennsylvania

    Seven Ways Tech Is Turbocharging Warehouses, Factories

    Hyundai Adds Four New Models to HX-A Compact Excavator Product Line

    American Pavement Specialists Paves Way in New England, Beyond

    McCann Industries Focuses On Investing to Support Road Building Contractor

    McCoy Group, SkillBridge Partner to Assist With Training



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Manitou Stevenson Crane Service Inc.







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA