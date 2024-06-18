Photo courtesy of Manitou Stevenson Crane Service LLC

Manitou North America has named Stevenson Crane Service LLC of Illinois and Indiana, and Quebec's J. Rene Lafond as its first ever "Partner Dealers" — a designation given to Manitou dealers who exhibit quantifiable excellence in product sales, parts support and service in its territory. This includes commitments to training, parts inventory, brand support and overall sales of Manitou equipment.

Manitou sells and supports a full line of industrial, rental, construction and agricultural equipment throughout North America, including telehandlers, mobile elevating work platforms, skid steers, CTLs, front-end loaders, forklifts and more under both the Manitou and Gehl brands.

"Our first Partner Dealers represent both American and Canadian excellence in serving their customers with the right mix of products, service and support to succeed," said Ilmars Nartish, vice president of Manitou North America. "Both Stevenson Crane and J.-Rene Lafond have demonstrated excellence in listening to the needs of their markets and building their businesses intelligently — and representing Manitou to the industry with great pride and customer service proven to make a difference."

Stevenson Crane has been serving the construction, industrial, mechanical, manufacturing and material handling industries in the upper Midwest since 1989. J.-Rene Lafond — a member of Avantis Cooperative — was founded in 1974 and has built a reputation on quality service and exceptional expertise and inventory in Quebec.

"Both dealers set the standard for product knowledge, support and service that we aspire to throughout our entire dealer network in North America," said Nartish.

The "Partner Dealers" designation is new for Manitou in 2024 and will be revisited each year to recognize additional dealers in Manitou's network.

Photo courtesy of Manitou

