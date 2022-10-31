The 200 ATJe rough-terrain platform (working height of 65.6 ft.) is now available with four-wheel steer for greater maneuverability and a basket that can now take 551 lb. of load, 66 lb. more than on the two-wheel drive version.

Manitou Group, a worldwide leader in handling, aerial lift platforms and earthmoving, presented a record number of new products at bauma.

Among the innovations: four new aerial work platforms, two rotating telehandlers and a fixed telehandler. The range of mid-height telehandlers also welcomes four new models.

Launch of Electric Platform Range

With four new platform models, the group is accelerating the roll-out of its "Oxygen" low emissions range. The 200 ATJe rough-terrain platform (working height of 65.6 ft.) is now available with four-wheel steer for greater maneuverability and a basket that can now take 551 lb. of load, 66 lb. more than on the two-wheel drive version.

The Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) is reduced with an almost 50 percent decrease in maintenance costs compared to the internal combustion version.

The range of rough-terrain electric telehandlers also welcomes two models, 160 ATJe and 180 ATJe. With a working height of 52.5 and 59 ft. respectively, these platforms also see their capacity increased by 110 lbs. for a basket that can take a total weight of 551 lbs..

There also is a second version named 160 ATJ+ e, with capacity significantly increased to 882 lbs.. A range extender solution also is presented in the form of a removable generator common to all the machines, allowing for a week of autonomy.

As safety is at the heart of Manitou Group's mission, the 160, 180 and 200 ATJe models come with a safety pack, protecting the operator and the site teams, as well as alerting fleet managers to any high-risk behavior. The innovations in this pack include forgotten harness detection and detection of obstacles around the machine's chassis.

A "lighting" pack ensures the utmost safety for platform loading and unloading operations with a number of lights positioned on the platform to see and be seen.

Arnaud Boyer, VP of marketing and product development added, "With all these new products, Manitou Group is the first manufacturer to have a range of 100 percent electric rough-terrain platforms from 16 meters to 20 meters. The acceleration of our electric development allows us to now offer low-emission solutions across our platform ranges, as well as on our telehandlers. We will continue to extend this energy to other ranges in accordance with the objectives of our CSR roadmap".

A new version of the 120 AETJ platform also has been added to the industrial range. Presented as a sneak preview, this model has been entirely redesigned and is fitted with AC (asynchronous) motors providing comfort and flexibility of use.

A lot of work has been done on the accessibility of the components, such as the pivoting battery containers and tool-free access, for savings on machine maintenance. This new generation of industrial articulated platforms is equipped with the same diagnosis system as the rough-terrain range for rapid maintenance without the need for external tools.

Launch of MT 625e Electric Telehandler

Manitou Group also is adding to its range of compact forklifts with the commercial launch of its first 100 percent electric compact telehandler.

The MT 625e, with a capacity of 2.5 tons and a height of 19.7 ft., guarantees performance as good as the internal combustion version and is the same size. Fitted with a 25 or 33 kWh lithium-ion battery, this model reduces maintenance by 56 percent and drastically reduces the total cost of ownership for the user.

Perfect for indoor or city center use or for renovating historic buildings, the MT 625e benefits like all the models in the compact telehandler range from the safety pack and the Harmony screen for safe and easy use.

New Range of Electric Rotating Telehandlers: 2 Models, 6 Versions

The group is presenting an electric version of the rotating telehandler models MRT 2260e and MRT 2660e from the recent VISION+ range. With a loading capacity of 6 tons for a lifting height of 72 and 85 ft. respectively, these models enjoy the same performance level as the internal combustion models, even allowing simultaneous boom movements.

The 700 V/65 kWh lithium-ion battery ensures optimum use of these models, even in difficult climate conditions like in northern Europe.

In order to boost the range by an additional 4 hours, a second 700 V/65 kWh battery can be added.

Users have a third option with a hybrid version of these models using a range extender. This configuration improves flexibility, in particular to make long journeys between two sites or to charge the battery on sites that do not always have electric charge points. There also are several charging mode options on these two models, with an on-board 11 kW charger for charging in 4 hours 30 minutes, and an on-board 22 kW charger that takes just 2 hours 15 minutes.

An even quicker solution is available to users with another onboard charger that allows charging in under an hour. Please note that the charging source must be 400 VAC.

With these options, the group is offering greater flexibility to operators according to their needs.

Four New Mid-Height Telehandlers

In order to harmonize its mid-height range, the group is launching four new internal combustion models with between 23 and 42.6 ft. of lifting height for a lifting capacity of 3.5 tons, namely MT 735, MT 935, MT 1135 and MT 1335. The 36 and 42.6 ft. models are available with two transmission versions, torque converter or hydrostatic, to meet the different needs of users.

Two engines also are available for these same models, a 75 hp version or a 100 hp version. These telehandlers are thus equipped with the same dashboard as the rest of the range, with a Harmony screen, as well as the option to move its control buttons to near the armrest (double switch buttons).

These four models have a new cab for enhanced panoramic visibility, with a new windshield positioned even lower to better see the load when the boom is lowered and to make fitting of attachments easier. A new narrower, sturdier floating forks carriage has been designed as well to optimize visibility with the boom lowered. This carriage has been designed to be compatible with the 46 and 59 ft. high models, again to harmonize the range.

A new roof grille with sloping blades completes these innovations, this time improving visibility of the load regardless of its position. Fitted with a more spacious cab, these models remain relatively compact with an overall width of 7.5 ft., including the front stabilizers (for models MT 1135 and MT 1335), making them ideal for use in tight spaces.

To ensure safe loading/unloading by truck, these four models can be transported in a container without having to remove the wheels. A fork attachment system also is available on these new models.

These models offer a high level of performance with the presence of the Autopower system (available on the hydrostatic transmission models) for adapting the engine speed automatically from the joystick during boom movements, without needing to use the accelerator pedal.

As with all products launched by the group, all of these new models are connected as standard.

The MT 1335 is available in an "HA" (hydrostatic access) version, meaning that it is compatible with a platform basket only with hydrostatic transmission. Like all the models in the range, these new models are fitted as standard with an automatic parking brake, an Easy Step (cut-out floor) to make getting in and out of the cab easier, and an orange seat belt to make it easy to see whether the driver is respecting the safety measures.

The MT 1135 and MT 1335 models also come with a leveling corrector for even safer driving. Innovations also have been made to reduce the total cost of ownership, with centralized lubrication at the back of the machine, and quick access to the boom components on the rear. All of these models are also available with the Start & Stop option.

Intended for the North American and European markets, the first models will be delivered by the end of 2023

New ULM/GCT Ultra-Compact Telehandler

Launched this year, the ultra-compact ULM (Ultra Light Manitou)/GCT (Gehl Compact Telehandler) telehandler meets the expectations of users who want an easy-tohandle machine that can be easily transported between sites.

With a transportable weight of less than 3 tons, this model can be loaded onto a trailer with a GVW of 7,716 lb.. At 4.9 ft. wide and 6.3 ft. high, its dimensions are among the most compact on the market, making it easy to use in tight spaces, and particularly for entering buildings or maneuvering on renovation sites, for handling pallets of concrete blocks or bricks, according to the manufacturer.

The ULM/CGT is available in two versions, with a lifting capacity of 1.25 ton and 1.5 ton respectively and a lifting height of 14 ft.

For increased safety, the visibility at maximum height has been optimized, as Camille Rouvrais, product manager, explained: "We worked with our design office to find an innovative solution that provides even more safety and comfort. We replaced the roof grille with a transparent, shock-resistant polycarbonate window, which complies perfectly with the requirements of the FOPS standard."

The visibility improvements also apply to the operator's lateral view. The side view is in fact very clear because of the position of the hydraulic hoses inside the boom and the engine cover positioned low down to the right of the operator.

A number of innovative features help to reduce the total cost of ownership of this model. The Stop & Start option ensures a reduction in the TCO (reduced machine depreciation, fuel consumption and preventive maintenance).

One of the Most Extensive Articulated Loaders Ranges

With 12 new models, Manitou Group has extended its range of articulated loaders, which now comprises 22 models, all available under the Gehl AL (Articulated Loader) and Manitou MLA (Manitou Loader Articulated) brands.

These new products offer a load capacity ranging from 1,543 lb. to 1.5 ton for a lifting height of between 8.2 ft. for a short arm and 10 ft. for a long arm.

In order to offer a level of performance adapted to each model, series 2 and 3 models are equipped with a 25 hp stage V engine, and series 4 and 5 with 48 hp. The complete range makes it possible to respond to very wide-ranging demands, with the largest of the articulated loaders providing a nominal load capacity of up to 3.3 tons.

New models have been specifically designed for construction (AL 320/MLA 3-25 H-C and AL 420/MLA 4-50 H-C) for handling pallets of materials, on urban sites where compactness is a must. The Manitou MLA 2-25 H and Gehl AL 230 models have a hydraulic motor on each wheel to make these small machines even more maneuverable in any environment.

To facilitate the movement of these loaders between different work sites, the models also are transportable on a 7,716 lb. GVW trailer, which can be used with a basic BE license.

The weight ranges from 1.5 ton for series 2 to 2.6 tons for series 5 models. This advantage allows the group to adapt to the constraints of rental companies and tradespeople, who have to move their handling equipment very frequently within a very short time frame.

New Range of Heavy Load Telehandlers

The new MHT range has been designed to handle heavy and bulky loads, on all types of terrain, in complete safety. Its performance has been greatly improved with capacities from 9 to 33 tons, for a working height of up to 39 FT.

Ergonomics have been enhanced with a comfortable and easy-to-reach operator's station with wide, non-slip steps, a large door and the "Easy Step" floor cut-out that allows safe entry and exit to the cab.

The new Manitou JSM joystick now incorporates a capacitive system for automatic and precise detection of the operator's hand for safe working. Among the models in the range, the group is presenting at bauma the new MHT-X 11250 mining version with a lifting height of 36 ft. for a maximum load of up to 25 tons.

This versatile model has been designed for safe handling of heavy, bulky loads, particularly for mining maintenance activities. The ergonomics have been improved with a comfortable, easy-access driver's cab with wide non-slip steps and a wide door.

Fitted with a hydraulic system providing a 275 l/min flow rate and a load detection pump, the MHT-X 11250 guarantees a very high productivity level. It should be noted that the engine speed adapts automatically to the needs of the transmission due to the Eco-Mode system that can be activated from the cab, thus reducing fuel consumption during travel.

New Modeling Tool

To continue developing its range of services, Manitou Group is launching the modeling of its Manitou products for the construction market. Available worldwide (French and English) in the BIM library via the manitou.com website, BIM architects, modelers and designers can easily introduce Manitou machines into their work environments during construction projects.

BIM (Building Information Modeling) refers to the tools for modeling construction information, encompassing every phase of a project, from design through to deconstruction. This modeling provides users with a totally immersive experience, helping them to make decisions and streamline costs.

This database is free of charge and easily accessible: just create an account to access all the 3D models.

Arnaud Boyer, VP marketing and product development of Manitou Group, said, "Our digital transformation is accelerating and should enable our customers to improve efficiency on their sites. That's why Manitou offers dynamic files in BIM format, which are part of a collaborative approach to project development."

Reviv'oil: New Service for Customers

This year, Manitou Group is launching a new program intended to prevent hydraulic breakdowns. This program, christened Reviv'oil, involves filtering the hydraulic oil.

To facilitate this, all latest-generation machines (with a capacity of more than 50 L hydraulic) have a predisposed tank. Easy to implement with special tooling, this service is carried out in the workshops by engineers from the Manitou dealer network. The ultimate aim is to avoid machine downtime and thus reduce the user's total cost of ownership.

For more information, visit manitou-group.com.

