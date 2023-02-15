List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Manitou Reveals TJ Series Mobile Elevating Work Platforms With Flotation Tires for Greater Mobility, Less Jobsite Disturbance

Wed February 15, 2023 - National Edition
Manitou


The tires feature a 36.48-in. diameter and 17.83-in. width, and are rated for loads up to 14,300 lbs. — making MEWPs like the TJ 65+ and the TJ 85 even more reliable and effective on softer ground and varying terrain, according to the manufacturer.
The tires feature a 36.48-in. diameter and 17.83-in. width, and are rated for loads up to 14,300 lbs. — making MEWPs like the TJ 65+ and the TJ 85 even more reliable and effective on softer ground and varying terrain, according to the manufacturer.

Manitou is making its popular line of TJ Series mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) available with all-new flotation tires for greater stability and traction while operating on soft ground. The new tire option also helps minimize turf damage, and delivers improved traction on wet ground and surfaces.

The tires feature a 36.48-in. diameter and 17.83-in. width, and are rated for loads up to 14,300 lbs. — making MEWPs like the TJ 65+ and the TJ 85 even more reliable and effective on softer ground and varying terrain, according to the manufacturer.

"Rental businesses, contractors and service providers who provide equipment to/work in off-road operations with softer underfoot conditions will be able to operate more effectively over those surfaces," said Brian Rabe, product marketing and training manager, Manitou. "It will also help ensure less disturbance to finished turf and grading with greater flotation — minimizing cleanup/rework operations."

For more information, visit Manitou.com/en-US/our-machines/mobile-elevating-work-platforms.




Today's top stories

First Infrastructure Project Complete at Lincoln Yards

Two Rokbak RA30s Work on Mega Pipeline Project

Five Equipment Dealership Trends That Will Shape 2023

Concrete Industry Working Toward Carbon Elimination

ARTBA Joins U.S. DOT Call to Action on Safety

VIDEO: Manitou Introduces Electrified Telehandler Range in North America

University of Vermont's Basketball Arena Construction Project to Go Into Overtime

1st Choice Material Handling Joins LiuGong North America Dealer Lineup



 

Read more about...

Manitou Mobile Elevating Work Platform (MEWP) New Products






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA