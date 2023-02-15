The tires feature a 36.48-in. diameter and 17.83-in. width, and are rated for loads up to 14,300 lbs. — making MEWPs like the TJ 65+ and the TJ 85 even more reliable and effective on softer ground and varying terrain, according to the manufacturer.

Manitou is making its popular line of TJ Series mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) available with all-new flotation tires for greater stability and traction while operating on soft ground. The new tire option also helps minimize turf damage, and delivers improved traction on wet ground and surfaces.

"Rental businesses, contractors and service providers who provide equipment to/work in off-road operations with softer underfoot conditions will be able to operate more effectively over those surfaces," said Brian Rabe, product marketing and training manager, Manitou. "It will also help ensure less disturbance to finished turf and grading with greater flotation — minimizing cleanup/rework operations."

