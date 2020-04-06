Manitowoc Awards Ring Power Crane for Grove Growth and EnCORE Prowess

(L-R) are Keith Crider, Manitowoc; Kevin Robbins, Ring Power Corporation; Mike Herbert, Manitowoc; Dave Glass and Karl Minzenberg, Ring Power Crane; David Alban, Ring Power Corporation; Adam Whittaker, Ring Power Crane; Mike Warner, Manitowoc; Hague Palmer, Mark Buter and Paul Lussier, Ring Power Crane.

Ring Power Crane and Manitowoc had a lot to celebrate at this year's ConExpo.

Manitowoc gave the St. Augustine, Fla.-based company an award for having the highest volume growth of Grove cranes in North America. It also recognized the company for being the exclusive EnCORE service provider in its territory.

Ring Power Corporation President David Alban, Executive Vice President Kevin Robbins and Vice President/General Manager of Ring Power Crane Dave Glass received the award at the Manitowoc booth. Manitowoc's Keith Crider and Mike Herbert presented them with celebratory plaques to mark the occasion, kicking off what has already been a fruitful ConExpo for Manitowoc.

