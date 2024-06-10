List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Manitowoc Lifts its Community With Family Day Festivities

    Mon June 10, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    Manitowoc


    More than 2,000 Manitowoc employees, retirees and their family members came together to celebrate Family Day at the Manitowoc Shady Grove, Pa., plant.

    The event featured live music, picnic-themed food and drinks, fun games and a variety of activities for everyone in attendance.

    At the center of the action were 30-plus cranes from the company's Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain and Shuttlelift brands. Attendees got up close and personal with the cranes and observed demonstrations. Family members saw the product of their loved one's hard work; retirees got a view of the new generation of cutting-edge cranes, and children were dazzled by the immense machines.

    In addition to all the fun and excitement, the event also had a charitable component. Manitowoc proudly supported Brooke's House, a local women's recovery center for substance abuse, with donations and awareness raised at the event. It was a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community and support a worthy cause.

    "Family Day is an opportunity to showcase Manitowoc's vision of how we build the physical communities for current and future generations with our cranes. We are committed to creating a positive and inclusive environment for our team members as they are all stakeholders to support our vision. It is a real joy to bring the Manitowoc family together for a day of reflection and celebration," said Dave Hull, general manager, mobile cranes, North America.

    "We are the last true American-owned crane manufacturer. We are very proud of this fact, and it really showed at the Family Day festivities. I want to thank everyone who attended. Manitowoc wouldn't be successful without great people, and we have the very best in the lifting industry."

    For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

    Photo: 1/4
    Photo: 1/4
    Photo: 1/4
    Photo: 1/4

    Attendees got up close and personal with the cranes and observed demonstrations. (Photo courtesy of Manitowoc)
    More than 2,000 Manitowoc employees, retirees, and their family members came together to celebrate Family Day at the Manitowoc Shady Grove, Pa., plant. (Photo courtesy of Manitowoc)
    Children were dazzled by the immense machines at Family Day. (Photo courtesy of Manitowoc)
    Manitowoc hosted a Family Day event in Shady Grove, Pa., that brought together its employees and their families for a day of celebration and bonding. (Photo courtesy of Manitowoc)




    Today's top stories

    Crews Work to Complete Metro Atlanta Project

    ABC: Nonresidential Construction Adds 17,100 Jobs in May

    DEVELON Introduces Its Smallest Mini Excavator Yet

    Highway Crews in Minnesota See End in Sight

    John Deere Debuts New P-Tier Skid Steer, Compact Track Loader Models, Attachments

    Charles Blalock & Sons Work On TDOT Project

    SCDOT Says Long-Delayed Alligator Road Work in Florence Should Be Done By Year's End

    World's Largest Wildlife Crossing to Officially Open in 2026



     

    Read more about...

    Events Manitowoc Pennsylvania






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA