More than 2,000 Manitowoc employees, retirees and their family members came together to celebrate Family Day at the Manitowoc Shady Grove, Pa., plant.

The event featured live music, picnic-themed food and drinks, fun games and a variety of activities for everyone in attendance.

At the center of the action were 30-plus cranes from the company's Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain and Shuttlelift brands. Attendees got up close and personal with the cranes and observed demonstrations. Family members saw the product of their loved one's hard work; retirees got a view of the new generation of cutting-edge cranes, and children were dazzled by the immense machines.

In addition to all the fun and excitement, the event also had a charitable component. Manitowoc proudly supported Brooke's House, a local women's recovery center for substance abuse, with donations and awareness raised at the event. It was a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community and support a worthy cause.

"Family Day is an opportunity to showcase Manitowoc's vision of how we build the physical communities for current and future generations with our cranes. We are committed to creating a positive and inclusive environment for our team members as they are all stakeholders to support our vision. It is a real joy to bring the Manitowoc family together for a day of reflection and celebration," said Dave Hull, general manager, mobile cranes, North America.

"We are the last true American-owned crane manufacturer. We are very proud of this fact, and it really showed at the Family Day festivities. I want to thank everyone who attended. Manitowoc wouldn't be successful without great people, and we have the very best in the lifting industry."

