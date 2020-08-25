--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Manitowoc Updates Free Diagnostic Mobile App, Releases New Bluetooth Pressure Test Kit

Tue August 25, 2020 - National Edition
Manitowoc

The kit communicates wirelessly via Bluetooth with a smartphone app and comes with two transducers fitted with Stauff pressure test connectors and two transducers fitted with Parker quick disconnect connectors. Also included in the kit are a #4 and #6 SAE J1453 ORFS adapter and two spare batteries.
The kit communicates wirelessly via Bluetooth with a smartphone app and comes with two transducers fitted with Stauff pressure test connectors and two transducers fitted with Parker quick disconnect connectors. Also included in the kit are a #4 and #6 SAE J1453 ORFS adapter and two spare batteries.
The kit communicates wirelessly via Bluetooth with a smartphone app and comes with two transducers fitted with Stauff pressure test connectors and two transducers fitted with Parker quick disconnect connectors. Also included in the kit are a #4 and #6 SAE J1453 ORFS adapter and two spare batteries. Manitowoc has updated its free diagnostic app to include Crane Control System (CCS)-equipped Potain tower cranes, helping operators to interpret diagnostic codes generated by on-board control systems and reduce machine downtime.


Manitowoc has updated its free diagnostic app to include Crane Control System (CCS)-equipped Potain tower cranes, helping operators to interpret diagnostic codes generated by on-board control systems and reduce machine downtime. The app already supports many Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane cranes.

"This new functionality is another step in actively improving our digital tools and expanding our offering to provide customers with easy-to-use and valuable tools for a better user experience with our products," said John Alexander, director of service, training and telematics at Manitowoc.

The diagnostic app increases crane uptime by enabling customers to diagnose technical issues without third-party assistance, leading to faster repairs and maintenance.

New Diagnostic Tool Kit

Manitowoc also has released a new wireless pressure transducer test kit to measure and record hydraulic pressures on all crane systems without the use of cumbersome hoses.

The kit communicates wirelessly via Bluetooth with a smartphone app and comes with two transducers fitted with Stauff pressure test connectors and two transducers fitted with Parker quick disconnect connectors. Also included in the kit are a #4 and #6 SAE J1453 ORFS adapter and two spare batteries.

A data logging option allows users to quickly download and email the data collected.

The wireless pressure transducer test kit may be purchased through Manitowoc Crane Care representatives. The smartphone apps are available for free in both the App Store (Apple) and Google Play (Android) by searching for "Manitowoc Diagnostic Code App", and "Manitowoc Pressure Transducers."

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Cranes Maintenance Manitowoc Potain Technology Tower Cranes