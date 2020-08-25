The kit communicates wirelessly via Bluetooth with a smartphone app and comes with two transducers fitted with Stauff pressure test connectors and two transducers fitted with Parker quick disconnect connectors. Also included in the kit are a #4 and #6 SAE J1453 ORFS adapter and two spare batteries.

Manitowoc has updated its free diagnostic app to include Crane Control System (CCS)-equipped Potain tower cranes, helping operators to interpret diagnostic codes generated by on-board control systems and reduce machine downtime. The app already supports many Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane cranes.

"This new functionality is another step in actively improving our digital tools and expanding our offering to provide customers with easy-to-use and valuable tools for a better user experience with our products," said John Alexander, director of service, training and telematics at Manitowoc.

The diagnostic app increases crane uptime by enabling customers to diagnose technical issues without third-party assistance, leading to faster repairs and maintenance.

New Diagnostic Tool Kit

Manitowoc also has released a new wireless pressure transducer test kit to measure and record hydraulic pressures on all crane systems without the use of cumbersome hoses.

The kit communicates wirelessly via Bluetooth with a smartphone app and comes with two transducers fitted with Stauff pressure test connectors and two transducers fitted with Parker quick disconnect connectors. Also included in the kit are a #4 and #6 SAE J1453 ORFS adapter and two spare batteries.

A data logging option allows users to quickly download and email the data collected.

The wireless pressure transducer test kit may be purchased through Manitowoc Crane Care representatives. The smartphone apps are available for free in both the App Store (Apple) and Google Play (Android) by searching for "Manitowoc Diagnostic Code App", and "Manitowoc Pressure Transducers."

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.