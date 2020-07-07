MAPA Announces 7th Annual Golf Outing Set for August

MAPA has opened registration for its 7th Annual Golf Outing to be held Aug. 10, 2020, at the Bunker Hills Golf Club.

The Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) is ready FORE summer by opening registration for its 7th Annual Golf Outing to be held Aug. 10, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bunker Hills Golf Club located at 12800 Bunker Prairie Rd. NW in Coon Rapids, Minn. All proceeds go to the MAPA Scholarship Fund and Academic Institution Donation Fund.

The scholarship fund is the result of MAPA's partnership with five technical colleges in Minnesota to support students interested in entering the asphalt paving industry. In 2019, the golf event raised $35,000 for these scholarships.

The schedule includes:

10:30 a.m. — Registration, Lunch

12:00 p.m. — Shotgun start (Scramble)

5:00 p.m. — Dinner-To-Go/Door prizes available for pickup

Due to current restrictions, registration will be limited to the first 100 players. If limits change prior to the event, more players could be allowed.

For more information, visit asphaltisbest.com. CEG