The Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) announced it will host a Paving Operations Training seminar and County and City Trade Show April 20 to 22, 2021. The events will take place at the Medina Entertainment Center, 400 Highway 55, Medina, MN. These events are are limited to the first 150 registrants. To register, visit asphaltisbest.com/page/certificate.

Todd Mansell, national Caterpillar equipment trainer; Brian Hall of LeeBoy; and Dan Sant Anselmo and Tim Kowalski, national Hamm Compaction trainers will be on hand to demonstrate equipment and discuss best practices.

Paul Krause of the Minnesota Vikings will give the keynote address about leadership and persistence. Krause is a four-time Super Bowl winner, eight-time Pro Bowl player; and 1988 Minnesota Vikings Hall of Fame inductee.

MAPA has been working with industry experts from the paving, plant, safety, material engineering and equipment sectors for more than a year to develop this training project. The MAPA Quality Paving Certificate Program Level 1 consists of six on-demand, online training modules and one in-person, hands-on, two-day paving and compaction training event. A third day with an equipment expo has been added for cities, counties and other interested parties. No formal training will be held that day.

This Paving and Compaction Capstone includes classroom education, followed by live-demos and the opportunity to operate equipment in an experiential learning model. Representatives from paving equipment manufacturers include Beuthling, Bobcat, Bomag, Broce Broom, Carlson, Caterpillar, Kubota, LeeBoy, Roadtec, Rosco Manufacturing, Wacker Neuson, Weiler and the Wirtgen Group. Equipment providers also will be on-hand, displaying equipment and providing guidance, including representatives of Road Machinery & Supplies Co., Hayden Murphy, Ruffridge-Johnson, Ziegler CAT and Lano Equipment.

The in-person event will be offered in the spring, but the rest of the program will be available year-round on demand.

The concept was initiated six years ago by a MAPA asphalt plant member in partnership with a commercial/residential paver. At the time, MAPA was not in a position to pursue the program, but the need for quality training in the industry made it apparent that it needed to be prioritized.

The program curriculum is geared toward a 0 to 3-year level of experience in the industry, but all levels are welcome and will find value. Levels II and III of the MAPA Quality Paving Certificate Program are in development. The program will launch March 22, 2021.

MAPA has partnered with Asphalt Pro's 101 Training for use of some of its video content in its online training modules.

For more information, call 651/636-4666 or visit AsphaltIsBest.com.

Introduction to Asphalt Paver, Compaction Equipment Draft Agenda

Day One — April 20:

Classroom: Paving Principles and Techniques

Highway Class Paver Training and Demonstration

Commercial Class Paver Training and Demonstration

Paul Krause Keynote

Equipment Operation (two hours)

Day Two — April 21:

Classroom: Roller Principles and Techniques

Compaction Training — Highway

Compaction Training — Commercial

Equipment Operation (four hours)

Day Three — April 22 (optional):

County and City Day — all attendees from

compaction and paver training are invited to attend

Meet the dealers and manufacturers

Equipment operation

