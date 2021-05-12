The Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) held its inaugural Paving and Compaction Training Event April 20 to 22 at the Medina Entertainment Center in Medina, Minn. More than 65 trainees attended, including companies who do MNDOT work, small-scale driveway pavers and county maintenance crews. This is the first type of training of its kind in Minnesota and MAPA feels it will become popular as word spreads about the event.

National trainers were on hand to instruct during the classroom portion, and students were given the chance to see the equipment and use the machines. Live demonstrations were also a part of the training process.

Equipment vendors — Hayden Murphy, Lano Equipment, Road Machinery & Supplies Co., Ruffridge-Johnson and Ziegler CAT — were on hand, along with manufacturer representatives and machines from Beuthling, Bobcat, Bomag, Broce Broom, Carlson, Caterpillar, Hamm, Kubota, LeeBoy, Roadtec, Rosco, Traffic Control Equipment and Services, Wacker Neuson, Vogele, Weiler and Wirtgen.

This is only a part of MAPA's Quality Paving Certificate Program: there also are six online training modules covering asphalt surface, subbase, tack, situational awareness, plant management and equipment best practices. MAPA hopes to make this an annual event.

For more information, visit asphaltisbest.com. CEG

