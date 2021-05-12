Equipmentdown-arrow
MAPA Hosts Inaugural Paving, Compaction Training Event

Wed May 12, 2021 - Midwest Edition #10
CEG/MAPA


The Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) held its inaugural Paving and Compaction Training Event April 20 to 22 at the Medina Entertainment Center in Medina, Minn. More than 65 trainees attended, including companies who do MNDOT work, small-scale driveway pavers and county maintenance crews. This is the first type of training of its kind in Minnesota and MAPA feels it will become popular as word spreads about the event.

National trainers were on hand to instruct during the classroom portion, and students were given the chance to see the equipment and use the machines. Live demonstrations were also a part of the training process.

Equipment vendors — Hayden Murphy, Lano Equipment, Road Machinery & Supplies Co., Ruffridge-Johnson and Ziegler CAT — were on hand, along with manufacturer representatives and machines from Beuthling, Bobcat, Bomag, Broce Broom, Carlson, Caterpillar, Hamm, Kubota, LeeBoy, Roadtec, Rosco, Traffic Control Equipment and Services, Wacker Neuson, Vogele, Weiler and Wirtgen.

This is only a part of MAPA's Quality Paving Certificate Program: there also are six online training modules covering asphalt surface, subbase, tack, situational awareness, plant management and equipment best practices. MAPA hopes to make this an annual event.

For more information, visit asphaltisbest.com. CEG

Paul Krause of the Minnesota Vikings gave the keynote address about leadership and persistence. Krause is a four-time Super Bowl winner, eight-time Pro Bowl player and 1988 Minnesota Vikings Hall of Fame inductee.
Dealers brought their equipment to the MAPA training event so students could have a first-hand look at the equipment and how to use it.
Trainees were able to see Wirtgen’s W 150 CFi cold planer up close at MAPA’s inaugural training event.
 
Ziegler CAT’s Bloomington, Minn., team of (L-R) Blake Aldrich, paving and product specialist; Susan Green, paving territory manager; Suresh Venugopal, paving product support representative; and Tom Rossez, territory manager, were on hand for MAPA’s Paving and Compaction Training event. They brought a Cat PM622 cold planer — a high-production, half-lane milling machine with a cutting width of 2,235 mm (88 in.). It performs controlled full-depth removal of asphalt and concrete pavements in a single pass.
At the Ruffridge-Johnson, Centerville, Minn., display area, Justin Miles, asphalt superintendent of Goodmanson Construction, is with one of the same machines that they currently are running — a Carlson CP130. Providing contractors with versatility, the CP130 excels across a wide range of paving applications including driveways, large commercial projects, municipal job sites and county roadways.
(L-R): Brandon Brever (L), associate director of the Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association, St. Paul, Minn., with Hayden Murphy’s Phil Laumann, technical service specialist, Bloomington, Minn., and a Vogele Super 2000-3i. The tracked paver is designed primarily for use in highway construction and large-scale commercial applications.
Doug Thompson (L), LeeBoy’s regional territory manager, and Jeff Sisk, Road Machinery and Supplies territory manager, Savage, Minn., brought a Rosco L600 tack distributor to the event. Perfect for the all-inclusive commercial paving contractor, the L600 provides a large-sized tank for projects including parking lots, patching, driveways or soil stabilization.
National trainers were on hand to instruct during the classroom portion of MAPA’s Paving and Compaction Training event.
The Lano Equipment team brought this Bobcat T76 compact track loader to the demonstration. The T76 is part of Bobcat’s new R series. The loader’s low ground pressure track system gives operators the ability to push through soft, sandy, wet or muddy conditions.
More than 65 trainees attended, including companies who do MNDOT work, small-scale driveway pavers and county maintenance crews.
