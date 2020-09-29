MAPA, MAAPT Issue 'Save the Date' for 2021 Conference

The next MAPA Asphalt Conference will be held Feb. 3 to 4, 2021.

The Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) announced new dates for its MAPA Asphalt Conference. Due to the pandemic, the conference will be held Feb. 3 to 4, 2021.

According to a MAPA newsletter, the organization hopes "that after the New Year, we will be able to reconvene and offer similar elements to the conference that we have in the past. We appreciate your understanding during this time and look forward to bringing the asphalt community together again in 2021."

More details on registration and sponsorship opportunities will be released later this fall.

The Minnesota Association of Asphalt Paving Technologists (MAAPT) will offer a half-day web-based conference on Dec. 2. Details will be released at a later date.

For more information, visit asphaltisbest.com.