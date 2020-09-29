--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
MAPA, MAAPT Issue 'Save the Date' for 2021 Conference

Tue September 29, 2020 - Midwest Edition #20
MAPA, CEG

The next MAPA Asphalt Conference will be held Feb. 3 to 4, 2021.
The Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) announced new dates for its MAPA Asphalt Conference. Due to the pandemic, the conference will be held Feb. 3 to 4, 2021.

According to a MAPA newsletter, the organization hopes "that after the New Year, we will be able to reconvene and offer similar elements to the conference that we have in the past. We appreciate your understanding during this time and look forward to bringing the asphalt community together again in 2021."

More details on registration and sponsorship opportunities will be released later this fall.

The Minnesota Association of Asphalt Paving Technologists (MAAPT) will offer a half-day web-based conference on Dec. 2. Details will be released at a later date.

For more information, visit asphaltisbest.com.



