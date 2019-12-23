--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
MAPA, MAAPT Team Up for Annual Asphalt Conference

Mon December 23, 2019 - Midwest Edition #26
MAPA, CEG



This year's Annual Asphalt Conference surpassed expectations with more than 450 attendees throughout the event, which was held Dec. 4 to 5 at the Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park, Minn.

For the first time ever, the conference was a combined event of the Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) and the Minnesota Association of Asphalt Paving Technologists (MAAPT) conferences. The two groups coordinated an excellent conference with a combination of educational asphalt research content, industry specific track, hospitality suite networking, MAPA committee meetings and awards program.

MAPA and MAAPT were grateful for the sponsors, live and silent auction donors and auction participants. A total of $22,000 was raised to promote asphalt industry initiatives, including workforce development and a quality training program.

One of many highlights of the conference was the Hall of Fame award ceremony during which Wayne Thorson of Thorson Inc. and Jerry Petermeier of Hawkinson Construction were honored.

For more information, visit asphaltisbest.com.

(L-R): The Ziegler CAT team of Corbin Buchholz, territory manager, Columbus, Minn.; Suresh Venugopal, paving product support, Minneapolis, Minn.; Marlo Davis, territory manager, Crookston, Minn.; and Blake Aldrich, territory manger, Bloomington, Minn., were on hand at the Annual Asphalt Conference.
Robert Frank (L), regional sales manager of Astec Mobile Screens, Chattanooga, Tenn., and Kevin Johner, parts regional sales manager Astec’s Heatec Inc. division, also out of Tennessee, were on hand to discuss the company’s products with conference attendees.
Brock Leagjeld, Minnesota sales representative of Swanston Equipment, Fargo, N.D., has info on the Etnyre product line. Brock said it should be another great year in the paving industry in Minnesota for 2020. MAPA does a great job with its members and this event, he said.
Steven Waller, Mack sales truck specialist of Nuss Truck and Equipment, Duluth, Minn., discusses construction projects in Northern Minnesota, including large road projects, Essentia Health kicking off the state’s biggest medical expansion project, as well as the $800 million “Vision Northland” — the largest private development in Duluth’s history.
Representing Purple Wave Auctions are John Hengel (L), Minnesota territory manager, and Pat Hoffman, Sioux Falls territory manager, Manhattan, Kan.
