MAPA, MAAPT Team Up for Annual Asphalt Conference

This year's Annual Asphalt Conference surpassed expectations with more than 450 attendees throughout the event, which was held Dec. 4 to 5 at the Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park, Minn.

For the first time ever, the conference was a combined event of the Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) and the Minnesota Association of Asphalt Paving Technologists (MAAPT) conferences. The two groups coordinated an excellent conference with a combination of educational asphalt research content, industry specific track, hospitality suite networking, MAPA committee meetings and awards program.

MAPA and MAAPT were grateful for the sponsors, live and silent auction donors and auction participants. A total of $22,000 was raised to promote asphalt industry initiatives, including workforce development and a quality training program.

One of many highlights of the conference was the Hall of Fame award ceremony during which Wayne Thorson of Thorson Inc. and Jerry Petermeier of Hawkinson Construction were honored.

