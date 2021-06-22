The Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) is ready FORE summer, hosting its 8th annual golf outing on Aug. 16.

The Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) is ready FORE summer, hosting its 8th annual golf outing on Aug. 16. Although the event is at a new course — Majestic Oaks —golfers can expect the same great fun, networking opportunities and more.

The event takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Majestic Oaks Golf Club, 701 Bunker Lake Blvd. NE in Ham Lake, Minn.

Online registration is open until Aug. 13, with a discounted rate available to those who register before June 30. Tickets include lunch, green fee, ½ cart, beer and soda on the course, dinner to go and prizes.

Sponsorship opportunities also are available and sponsoring companies have the opportunity to bring equipment to the course. For more information, visit asphaltisbest.com/event/2021-golf-sponsorship.

Proceeds will go to the MAPA Scholarship Fund and Academic Institution Donation Fund.

For more information and registration, visit asphaltisbest.com/event/2021-golf-registration.

