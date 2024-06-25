List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Marvin Drury, Founder of Bloomsdale Excavating, Passes Away

    Tue June 25, 2024 - Midwest Edition
    CEG/Bloomsdale Excavating


    Marvin Drury
    Photo courtesy of the Drury family
    Marvin Drury

    Marvin Drury of Bloomsdale, Mo., passed away June 22, 2024, at age 99. Mr. Drury and his wife, Ethlyn, recently celebrated 77 years of marriage.

    After serving his country in World War II, Mr. Drury returned home and founded Bloomsdale Excavating. He began by excavating gravel from nearby creeks and delivering it to farmers, who were his neighbors. His brother, Ralph, joined the company and together they expanded their services to include drilling wells and installing public water supplies and sewage collection systems.

    As his six sons joined the business, the company has continued to grow, expanding into general contracting, road building and a variety of residential, commercial, quarry and mining projects.

    He was a member and past Grand Knight of Bloomsdale Knights of Columbus Council 1848; American Legion Bloomsdale Post 554; VFW; Associate General Contractors of Missouri; first president of St. Agnes Parish Council; founder of the Bloomsdale Catholic Foundation; Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society (MASTERS); and past chairman of the board of Bank of Bloomsdale.

    In addition to his wife, Mr. Drury is survived by his children, Thomas (Diane) Drury of Bloomsdale, Mo., Larry (Christine) Drury of Bloomsdale, Mo., Wayne (Cindy) Drury of Sainte Genevieve, Mo., Chris (Connie) Drury of Bloomsdale, Mo., Paul (Cheryl) Drury of Searcy, Ark., Patrick (Tammy) Drury of Tequesta, Fla.; 22 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and many, many nieces and nephews.

    He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Laura (Bayer) Drury and his three brothers, Elmer (Evelyn) Drury, Eddis (Margaret) Drury and Ralph Drury.

    Services will be held June 28, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St Agnes Church in Bloomsdale.

    Memorials can be made to Bloomsdale Catholic Foundation, Sisters of the Most Precious Blood of O'Fallon, Mo., or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




