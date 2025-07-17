Maryland begins $15 million pedestrian upgrades on Md. 650/New Hampshire Avenue, part of a statewide Pedestrian Safety Action Plan to improve safety and accessibility. The project includes new crosswalks, signals, lighting and bus stops to comply with ADA standards, with completion expected in fall 2026.

State of Maryland photo (L-R): Del. Julia Palakovich Carr; Kevin Stephen from the Prince George's County Executive office; SHA Administrator Will Pines; MDOT Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld; Prince George's County Councilman Eric Olson and Christopher Conklin, director of Montgomery County Department of Transportation

Maryland's first Pedestrian Safety Action Plan (PSAP) project, a $15 million effort to make pedestrian, bicycle and multi-modal improvements along nearly 2.5 mi. of state Highway 650/New Hampshire Avenue, has started construction near the northeast edge of Washington, D.C.

The work will stretch from University Boulevard in Prince George's County north to Powder Mill Road in Montgomery County

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) made the announcement July 16, 2025.

At a groundbreaking ceremony overlooking Maryland 650/New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road, on the grounds of Holy Trinity Mission Seminary, state transportation officials said the project will enhance safety and accessibility for all users of this busy corridor.

Among the slate of improvements planned for the roadway are new crosswalks and signals, upgraded pedestrian ramps and bus stops to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, corridor-wide lighting improvements, ramp realignments at the Md. 650 and Interstate 495/Capital Beltway interchange, improved transit connectivity with raised speed tables for safer bus stop access and median fencing at select locations to deter mid-block crossings.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld noted that the state's first PSAP project "is the result of the department's efforts to enhance safety and save lives."

"Thanks to Governor [Wes] Moore's budget and additional transportation revenues from the General Assembly, New Hampshire Avenue is the first of many corridors across Maryland that SHA will transform into safer roads for everyone to use," he said. "These Complete Streets will create desirable neighborhoods connecting Marylanders to opportunities and places where people want to live, work and shop."

The SHA anticipates that the new safety features will be completed in fall 2026, weather permitting.

"The only thing that rivals the description of the project's esthetics are the tremendous safety and user benefits, enhancements for residents and, of course, another great connection between Prince George's County and our neighbors in Montgomery County," said Kevin Stephen, Prince George's County Deputy chief administrative officer of Government Infrastructure, Technology and Environment.

In his remarks, Eric Olson, a member of the Prince George's County Council and chair of its Transportation, Infrastructure, Energy and Environment Committee, said, "This is going to keep people safe. We have in this corridor and other corridors, too many pedestrian deaths. This recognizes … and seeks to correct that and create conditions that are safe for pedestrians and for all users — cyclists, as well as motorists and pedestrians."

Chris Conklin, director of the Montgomery County Department of Transportation, said that the PSAP shows how well a regional collaboration can "turn a safety audit into meaningful, on-the-ground improvements."

In the summer of 2024, he noted, a safety audit by the Maryland Transportation Planning Board, combined with planning and construction support from the SHA, allowed Montgomery County to upgrade 2,000 linear feet of sidewalk and driveways and install eight ADA ramps along New Hampshire Avenue.

"Continuing this work on state property, SHA is advancing a safer future on the key corridor," Conklin said.

Avenue Chosen for Upgrades Due to Number of Crashes

Published in May 2023, the Maryland SHA's Pedestrian Safety Action Plan identifies areas of need and prioritizes corridors statewide for potential pedestrian and bicycle safety projects. The state's six-year Consolidated Transportation Plan for fiscal years 2025-2030 includes more than $100 million for PSAP projects throughout Maryland.

"The [PSAP] focuses on data-driven safety improvements in high-risk corridors across Maryland," said State Highway Administrator Will Pines. "The improvements for Md. 650 will enhance safety for vulnerable road users and improve traffic operations along one of Maryland's most dangerous corridors."

Maryland 650/New Hampshire Avenue is a six-lane roadway with a posted speed limit of 35 mph and an average daily traffic count of 70,000 vehicles. Between 2018 and 2022, 1,019 crashes were reported within the project limits, including 45 involving pedestrians. Ten of those accidents resulted in a fatality, with eight of those involving a pedestrian.

As a result, this particular segment of Md. 650 was chosen to be among the first PSAP project corridors. In September of 2024, SHA hosted a public workshop to share preliminary concepts for pedestrian and bicycle improvements with residents and obtain feedback. Since that time, the concepts have been refined and the final design has been completed.

Although Md. 650 is the first designated PSAP corridor project to enter the construction phase, more than a dozen similar roadway corridors across the state are in various stages of project planning, study and public outreach.

