Massachusetts Announces Additional Local Road, Bridge Funding

The Baker-Polito Administration announced that $20 million in additional funding will be provided to cities and towns in Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20) for road construction and transportation improvement projects. This funding was included in a supplemental budget recently signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, bringing total funding for FY20 awarded through the Chapter 90 formula to $220 million. With this additional $20 million, the total funding to date provided through the Chapter 90 program during the Baker-Polito Administration is now $1.36 billion.

"This funding represents our continued commitment to supporting communities as they address the maintenance and modernization of local infrastructure, which are a critical part of the Commonwealth's transportation network," said Baker. "We are pleased to provide this additional transportation funding for local projects in cities and towns across the Commonwealth."

"Municipal officials count on Chapter 90 funding each year for essential projects, and we appreciate the Legislature adopting our proposal for additional funding in the supplemental budget," said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. "This support will allow community leaders to take action immediately so that projects are ‘shovel ready' for the spring construction season."

"The Commonwealth is focused on improving the core transportation infrastructure in the state by advocating for Chapter 90 funding and with initiatives such as the Complete Streets Funding Program. The Chapter 90 funding program is one of several examples of the Administration working with municipal leaders to help meet capital needs that the communities identify as critical," said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack. "The Administration realizes local leaders often know best what capital improvements are needed at the local level."

Chapter 90 transportation funds support all 351 cities and towns throughout the Commonwealth. Funding for each municipality is predetermined by a formula that includes factors such as population, road miles, and employment.