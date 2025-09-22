Massachusetts to construct a $200M State Crime Lab in Marlborough starting early 2026. It will consolidate labs, create jobs and uphold forensic excellence. The lab obtained renewal accreditation in 2022 and is set to open in early 2028, contributing to local economic growth.

In recognition of Forensic Science Week in September, the administration of Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, through the Massachusetts State Police and the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM), announced plans to develop a $200 million crime laboratory in Marlborough.

Construction of the lab, located at 100 Martinangelo Drive, is set to begin in early 2026, according to the administration. The facility is being developed by Greatland Realty Partners in Boston, an established leader in lab and life science projects, and supported by a seasoned design and construction team committed to delivering a future-ready space.

The new Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory (MSPCL) is tentatively slated to open in the first quarter of 2028.

Massachusetts will lease the approximately 200,000-sq.-ft. lab under a 20-year term with two 10-year extension options. The long-term lease approach will enable the state police to obtain a much-needed facility several years faster than it would be possible if the project had been delivered through traditional capital borrowing and public construction.

In addition, it has been designed to house 300 permanent full-time jobs — approximately 250 of which would be relocated from elsewhere in the state, with the remaining 50 positions being newly created, the governor's office noted in a news release.

"We are delighted to welcome this important public safety facility and its employees to Marlborough," said Mayor J. Christian Dumais. "When state and local governments work together, the outcomes are always stronger. I look forward to partnering with both Greatland and state officials to ensure this project delivers meaningful economic, workforce and community benefits for our city."

The facility will consolidate the state crime labs in Sudbury and Maynard into a single location, the administration added.

"Our crime lab professionals play a vital role in investigations across Massachusetts. We're incredibly proud of their behind-the-scenes work and their deep commitment to delivering unbiased, science-based evidence to inform investigations and detect crime patterns," said Col. Geoff Noble, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. "This new cutting-edge crime lab will enhance our ability to uphold national standards of forensic excellence, support law enforcement statewide and provide justice for victims and families."

The Community Advocate, an online news source in nearby Westborough, said that in May, the Marlborough City Council's Finance Committee voted to approve a 20-year Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement with Greatland Realty Partners.

"I want to stand on my desk and clap," said Ward 1 Councilor Mike Vital at the time. "We're the envy of the area."

It was later approved by the full council on June 9. As a result, Greatland will receive an exemption in real estate property taxes — approximately $754,000 in the first year (fiscal 2029), sliding to approximately $75,000 (fiscal 2048).

State and local leaders were quick to praise the administration for helping to shepherd along the development of the new crime lab.

"Massachusetts is a national leader in forensic science. Beyond the critical infrastructure, this project represents our continued commitment to scientific excellence, justice and public safety innovation," noted state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. "This purpose-built facility has been made possible by the strong collaboration between State Police, DCAMM and Greatland Realty Partners. I want to thank everyone involved for their continued partnership as this vision becomes a reality."

DCAMM Commissioner Adam Baacke added, "This project is a great creative example of DCAMM's commitment to assisting the Commonwealth's agencies in obtaining modern, high-performing facilities that support the vital public services they provide to their constituents."

The Marlborough site was chosen specifically for its accessibility, proximity to major highways and capacity to support the new jobs and additional economic development the lab will bring to both the city and surrounding region.

The four-story facility will be designed to meet LEED Silver standards and comply with the latest Massachusetts energy codes, underscoring the state's commitment to sustainable development, the governor's office noted. With the crime lab as its sole tenant, the new building will activate a vacant site while delivering brand-new systems, accessible design and secure privacy through its set-back location.

"Greatland is pleased to partner with the state in developing the new Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory," said Kevin Sheehan, the real estate firm's managing principal. "Marlborough is an outstanding location in a business-friendly community, with access to major transportation arteries. We look forward to delivering this critical public safety facility, and an ongoing partnership with the Commonwealth and the City of Marlborough."

New State Crime Lab Latest of Several in Mass.

The MSPCL is a full-service lab system with nine locations across the state, including an evidence storage facility.

Its highly trained scientists respond to crime scenes, perform laboratory testing and provide expert testimony. They also conduct forensic analysis in various disciplines, including criminalistics, DNA, trace/arson and explosives, drug chemistry, ante- and post-mortem toxicology, latent print and impression evidence and firearms. Its professionals also perform breath alcohol instrument calibration certifications and collect and process DNA samples to submit to the national DNA database.

In 2022, the MSPCL achieved national accreditation renewal from the ANSI National Accreditation Board/ANAB, North America's largest multi-disciplinary accreditation body.

After a rigorous evaluation, the MSPCL was granted renewal for exemplifying best practices in international testing, calibration and forensic-specific standards. The state crime lab has maintained its accreditation status through annual assessments by ANAB, verifying continued compliance with the standards of the accrediting body, and will once again seek accreditation renewal in 2026, according to the state.

