--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Maverick Rock Breaking Produces Material Faster With BTI BXR120 Hydraulic Breaker Attachments

Mon April 27, 2020 - National Edition
Breaker Technology


Photo: 1/5
Photo: 1/5
Photo: 1/5
Photo: 1/5
Photo: 1/5

Operations Manager/Lead Operator Marc Keller uses a BTI BXR120 hydraulic breaker attachment to hammer a large boulder on a project in Murrieta, Calif.
The BXR120 has a long-stroke blow rate of 308 to 474 bpm and a short-stroke rate of 354 to 592 bpm. Blow energy is maximized in varying rock conditions by using recoil-sensing technology with operator-actuated two-speed control and an oversized piston. The design boosts speeds without the need for additional flow.
Maverick Rock Breaking purchased two 12,000-foot-pound class BXR120s and mounted them on 45-ton excavators. The company deployed one of its breakers at a quarry near Murrieta, Calif. Operations Manager and Lead Operator Marc Keller said the excavator and BTI BXR120 combo increased the plant's production by 80 percent within a week.
Marc Keller, operations manager/lead operator
Ray Arredondo, business development manager

Marc Keller knows how to hammer rock to get maximum production.

"I have been doing this for so long, that I can look at a rock and tell where it needs to be hit and how it's supposed to break," said the operations manager and lead operator of Maverick Rock Breaking, a company with the motto "Breaking Ground Today for a Smoother Tomorrow."

Keller joined the Wildomar, Calif., company two years ago, after spending more than 20 years hammering rock for another firm. He emphasized to Maverick's owners that in order to be most efficient and effective, they needed Breaker Technology Inc. (BTI) hydraulic breakers.

Based on that advice, the company purchased two, 12,000-foot-pound class BXR120s and mounted them on 45-ton excavators.

"I have used BTI breakers my entire career. The way they hit, the way they run and their durability stand out. In my opinion, no other breaker compares to BTI," said Keller. "I've had competitors working next to me with other breakers, and they hit at about half the rate of my BXR120. We get much better production. Depending on what I'm hammering, I can produce from 150 to 200 tons per hour, sizing material from 18 to 24 inches."

Maverick Rock Breaking Business Development Manager Ray Arredondo watched as Keller worked on a recent project alongside a competitor who was using another brand of breaker.

"Marc was breaking rocks in two hits compared to the other guy's eight or nine," noted Arredondo. "We get faster, more efficient production with less wear and tear on the tooling and the excavator, which equates to greater profitability."

Immediate Impact

Maverick Rock Breaking deployed one of its BXR120 breakers at a new land development near Murrieta, Calif., that will eventually become a new subdivision. In order to get to suitable soils to build on, the area must first be cleared of existing rock as quickly as possible. The site contains a significant amount of oversized material to be reduced for crushing. Within a week of working at this job site, Keller said its excavator and BTI BXR120 combo increased the plant's production by 80 percent.

"Our productivity with the BTI breakers is outstanding," said Arredondo. "We often generate one to two times more material than someone else using a competitive attachment."

Among the oversized material at the quarry were several boulders that Keller estimated to weigh nearly 200 tons each.

"The options are to drill and blast them, which can be very expensive, or have us break them apart," said Keller. "Even if they chose to drill and blast, we would still need to size down the resulting pieces. The power of the BTI breaker allows us to do it all in a few hours at a very significant cost savings."

The BXR120 has a long-stroke blow rate of 308 to 474 bpm and a short-stroke rate of 354 to 592 bpm. Blow energy is maximized in varying rock conditions by using recoil-sensing technology with operator-actuated twospeed control and an oversized piston. The design boosts speeds without the need for additional flow.

Maverick Rock Breaking purchased the breakers with the assistance of BTI Senior Regional Manager Tom Witt. He, along with Service Technician Terry Lewis, helped Maverick determine that the BXR120 was the right size for their machines and set the proper hydraulic-flow rate.

"I have worked with Tom and Terry for more than 20 years, and they are another reason why we rely on BTI breakers," said Keller. "They are knowledgeable about the industry and know what it takes for a business like this to maximize its operations. The breaker is reliable, so about the only thing I need to do, other than routine maintenance, is swap out the point. It's easy, and I can do it in only 20 minutes. I rarely need to call BTI, but if I do need assistance or have a question, they are right there to help."

Arredondo joined Maverick Rock Breaking a few months ago, and like Keller, has more than 20 years in the construction industry. He was familiar with BTI, but had not used any of its products.

"Once I saw what Marc could with the BXR120, I understood why he and Maverick are sold on BTI," Arredondo said. "Maverick wants its operators to have the best equipment because that produces better results. BTI is a huge part of our success."



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Attachments California Hydraulic Breakers Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment