A slowdown in the sales of sub-40 hp units pulls total U.S. total farm tractor sales negative, while all other segments and Canada continue strong growth according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

U.S. total farm tractor sales fell 3.9 percent in May compared to 2020, marking the first overall negative result in a year, while U.S. self-propelled combine sales climbed a healthy 33.2 percent.

Only the sub-40 hp segment saw a decline in year-over-year sales, falling 8.9 percent, but that was enough to bring a negative result to total farm tractor unit sales. All other segments were positive, with the biggest gains in the articulated 4WD segment, up 62.2 percent to 253 units sold.

The midsize 40 to 100 hp units were up 6.7 percent, and the 100-plus hp 2WD tractors up 28.6 percent. Year to date farm tractor sales remain up 25.8 percent and combines up 13.1 percent.

For Canada, May monthly tractor and combine sales were positive across all segments, with the biggest growth in combine harvesters, up 165.9 percent to 109 units sold, while total farm tractor sales were up 22.7 percent to 3,433 units sold.

"While the sub-40 hp segment fell some this month, they're still up a strong 26 percent year-to-date," said Curt Blades, senior vice president of Ag Services at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. "That is slightly ahead of the overall farm tractor market, and, once again, over and above already-strong 2020 sales gains."

The full reports can be found in the Market Data section of the AEM website under Ag Tractor and Combine Reports.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

