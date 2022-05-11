The SKID Paver can be operated forward and backward from cab or via a wireless remote control, which provides the operator a complete view of the work in front of the paver.

The Mazio skid-steer-mounted SKID Paver is ideal for asphalt patching and paving of roads, pathways, bicycle tracks, parking lots, driveways and utility trenches.

With a 1.5 cu. yd. (1.4 cu m) hopper capacity, a paving width of up to 6.2 ft. (1.9 m) and a paving speed of 82 ft. (25 m) per minute, the SKID Paver can be installed on any type of ISO 24410 skid steer loader.

The unit works with hot or cold mix asphalt, paving asphalt thicknesses of 2 in. (5 cm) up to 10 in. (25 cm). Liquid propane gas (LPG) heaters keep material heated to 284 F (140 C). The wide 108.25 in. (275 cm) hopper receives asphalt material directly from the haul truck, allowing for front or side loading, and automatically feeds to a 7.9 in. (20 cm) auger. The machine's retractable hydraulic screed allows the operator to work around obstacles.

The 1,567 lb. (711 kg) SKID Paver unit features an adapter plate, control panel box and remote control, feeding auger, self-leveling system, screed heat system and an optional vibrator. The hopper opens into two widths for versatility, and fully folds for easy transport.

The machine also will spread sand, gravel and stones, and concrete in flat layers, adding to its jobsite versatility, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, call 561/766-0899, email [email protected], or visit www.mazio.us.

