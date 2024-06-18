McCann Industries graphic

McCann Industries Inc., a provider of construction equipment and concrete supplies in the Chicagoland area since 1967, has been a chosen supplier to many road building contractors for decades. A significant increase in demand, triggered by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November 2021, has led McCann to increase its focus and investments in products and product support capabilities.

Recognizing the critical need for reliable and high-quality road building equipment, and the necessity for contractors to have a trusted equipment provider that can assure uptime, McCann Industries expanded its product range. This expansion included adding Kobelco excavators in June 2022 and BOMAG equipment in October 2023, as well as purchasing an independently owned equipment and truck field service and repair business in Channahon, Ill.

In addition to the equipment investments, McCann has continued to expand its offerings in concrete and construction supplies, tools and concrete form rental and special application rental equipment to serve the needs of the concrete paving contractor. These additions have dramatically enhanced McCann's position to meet the needs of its customers involved in extensive infrastructure projects.

With such a diverse range of products and services, McCann has created a Road Builders Catalog that provides a comprehensive overview of McCann's extensive inventory, ensuring contractors have a dependable source for their equipment and supply needs. The catalog includes:

Rebar Fabrication and Estimating Services: Custom cuts and various bends for reinforced concrete applications.

Concrete and General Construction Supplies: Including repair materials, waterproofing, erosion control, general construction tools and safety equipment.

Compaction and Paving Equipment: Featuring hand-held and ride-on compaction tools and asphalt paving and milling machines.

Earth Moving Equipment: A range of excavators, dozers, wheel loaders and compact track loaders.

Concrete Forming and Finishing Tools: Truss screeds, power sprayers, walk saws and hand tools for efficient concrete placement and finishing.

Power Equipment and Accessories: Generators, portable lighting, water pumps and rebar-tying tools to enhance job site productivity.

Street Sweepers: Bucher Municipal sweepers for maintaining clean and clear roadways, ensuring safety and efficiency.

"McCann Industries is dedicated to being a single solution for our road building customers," said Pete Altenberger, vice president of sales and marketing. "Whether you need large excavators or trench drain and rebar, or service repair on any brand of construction equipment, we are committed to providing the best equipment, supplies and product support services to meet your project's requirements."

Jim McCann, CEO of McCann Industries, added, "The funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are just beginning to be released, and there are numerous contractors who will need a trusted supplier to navigate the evolving construction landscape and McCann Industries would love to earn your business and we guarantee to exceed your expectations."

For more information, call 630/627-0000 or visit McCannOnline.com.

Click here to view the Road Builders Catalog.

