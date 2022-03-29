McCann Industries Inc. has broken ground on a 11,000-sq.-ft. building located at 1350 N Rand Road in Wauconda, Ill.

McCann Industries Inc. has broken ground on a 11,000-sq.-ft. building located at 1350 N Rand Road in Wauconda, Ill. This facility is being built on two acres next to the company's existing facility that has serviced the market for more than 40 years.

In addition to supporting the Case Construction Equipment line, the new service center will handle repair work of all makes and models of construction equipment.

"We're excited to be able to better service contractors and municipalities in Lake and surrounding counties. This facility is a big milestone in our strategic plan," said Jim McCann, CEO of McCann Industries Inc.

"Our operation teams are working tirelessly to ensure this facility will be able to exceed the expectations of our customers," said Steve Roggeman, president of McCann Industries. "We expect the facility to be completed in September 2022 and look forward to servicing our customers in Lake County and all of northern Illinois."

With the new service center adjoining the current facility at 1360 N Rand Rd in Wauconda, the company will provide its full breadth of offerings.

"We know contractors and municipalities need to find what they need to get their projects done on time and on budget in one location. Now we will provide construction supplies, construction equipment, rental equipment and equipment repairs all in one location," said Roggeman.

About McCann Industries Inc.

McCann Industries Inc. is a heavy equipment and construction supply distributor based in Addison, Ill.

Founded in 1967 by the McCann family, the company distributes products from Case Construction Equipment, Takeuchi Manufacturing, Bucher Municipal, DeWalt, Husqvarna, Wacker Neuson, Dayton Symons, Euclid, Tremco and more. McCann Industries Inc. has 10 regional locations throughout northern Illinois, northern Indiana and western Michigan that also provide parts, service, repair and rentals.

For more information, visit McCannOnline.com.

Today's top stories