Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue August 03, 2021 - Midwest Edition #16
McCann Industries welcomes Mike Garrard to the role of used heavy equipment manager. Garrard joins the organization with more than 20 years in the heavy equipment space, the bulk of which has been spent in used equipment. Garrard has previously worked for other equipment dealers in the Chicagoland area as well as owned his own business.
"Mike's wealth of experience will be a tremendous asset to McCann Industries as we look to increase our presence in this very important part of our business," said Jay Courtney, heavy equipment sales manager.
"As our business evolves, we need to find better ways to serve our customers. Mike's knowledge of the used equipment market is extensive and we're excited to have him as a part of the McCann Team," said Jim McCann, president/CEO.
New ARTBA Website Puts Human Face on Highway Worker Memorial Scholarship, Hall of Fame, Safety Programs