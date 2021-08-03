Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

McCann Industries Names Used Heavy Equipment Manager

Tue August 03, 2021 - Midwest Edition #16
McCann Industries


Mike Garrard
Mike Garrard

McCann Industries welcomes Mike Garrard to the role of used heavy equipment manager. Garrard joins the organization with more than 20 years in the heavy equipment space, the bulk of which has been spent in used equipment. Garrard has previously worked for other equipment dealers in the Chicagoland area as well as owned his own business.

"Mike's wealth of experience will be a tremendous asset to McCann Industries as we look to increase our presence in this very important part of our business," said Jay Courtney, heavy equipment sales manager.

"As our business evolves, we need to find better ways to serve our customers. Mike's knowledge of the used equipment market is extensive and we're excited to have him as a part of the McCann Team," said Jim McCann, president/CEO.




Today's top stories

Senate Votes to Begin Work on Nearly $1T Infrastructure Bill

VIDEO: John Deere Debuts Anti-Vibration Undercarriage System On 333G Compact Track Loader

How to Be an A+ Crane Signal Person

18th Annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show

Case Construction Equipment Announces 2020 Diamond Dealer, Gold Dealer Award Winners

New ARTBA Website Puts Human Face on Highway Worker Memorial Scholarship, Hall of Fame, Safety Programs

TVA Topples 600-Foot Tower in Tennessee, Oldest Coal-Fired Plant

Samron Midwest Lands Contract for Southwest Illinois Connector Highway



 

Read more about...

Employee News Illinois McCann Industries






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo