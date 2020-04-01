McCann Industries Now Carries Johnston Sweepers Street Cleaning Equipment

Designed to accommodate a wide variety of applications including large debris, leaf pick-up, uneven and porous surfaces or gutters and curbs, Johnston sweepers are popular with both municipalities and private contractors for urban streets, pedestrian zones, worksites, parking lots and airport runways.

McCann Industries Inc. announces that the company now represents the full line of Johnston Sweepers. The line includes truck-mounted mechanical broom sweepers, pure vacuum sweepers and regenerative air sweepers. Designed to accommodate a wide variety of applications including large debris, leaf pick-up, uneven and porous surfaces or gutters and curbs, Johnston sweepers are popular with both municipalities and private contractors for urban streets, pedestrian zones, worksites, parking lots and airport runways.

"Johnston sweepers offer a longer lasting product with a superior lifetime warranty and lower operating costs and longer on-station time," said Jim McCann, president and CEO of McCann Industries. "These machines are ideal for any size paved area, including shopping centers, streets, sidewalks and job cleanup for construction companies."

Designed for fast sweep rates and ease of use, Johnston Sweepers make cleaning large outdoor areas quick and efficient. They have water capacities ranging from 300 to 528 gal. and brooms varying in width from 15.9 in. to 120 in. All models come standard with large stainless steel hoppers, allowing operators to extend the time between emptying hoppers to reduce downtime. All models also have a tight turning radius to provide easy maneuverability in areas where space is limited.

Truck mounted mechanical broom, pure vacuum and regenerative air sweepers are now available at all of McCann's Illinois locations, along with the parts and service to keep them running at their best.

About McCann Industries

McCann Industries Inc. has been selling contractor supplies since 1967. The company added heavy equipment to their offerings in 1994 and now has ten locations throughout Chicagoland, Indiana and Michigan to service the construction industry. Equipment manufacturers represented by McCann Industries include: Case, Takeuchi, Johnston Sweepers, Wacker Neuson, ICS, Allen Engineering, Sullair and Husqvarna.

For more information, visit McCannOnline.com.

About Johnston Sweepers

Founded in 1904, Johnston Sweepers built their first mechanical road surface cleaner in 1937. Since then, they have become a world leading manufacturer of outdoor surface cleaning equipment. Headquartered in Dorking, Surrey, U.K., the company has more than 200 distributors worldwide.

For more information, johnstonsweepers.us.