McCann Industries Promotes Steve Roggeman to President

Mon March 14, 2022 - Midwest Edition
McCann Industries


Jim McCann (L), announced Steve Roggeman has been promoted to president of McCann Industries Inc. Steve Roggeman

McCann Industries Inc. announced Steve Roggeman has been promoted to president of McCann Industries Inc. Roggeman has been with the organization for nine years as its chief financial officer.

Prior to joining McCann, Roggeman held multiple executive leadership positions with companies that supply products to, as well as performed construction services within, the construction industry.

"When we hired Steve in 2013, we knew that the successes he enjoyed while running multi-state contractors would help McCann. This is a natural progression for Steve," said Jim McCann.

"I'm thankful to be entrusted with this very important leadership role," said Roggeman. "I'm excited to use the knowledge I've gained as CFO of McCann and my past experiences in leading great people and execute Jim's strategic initiatives to scale McCann's footprint within the Midwest."

As CEO, Jim McCann will continue to ensure the company's strategic direction and growth initiatives are met. In addition, he will focus on fostering the company culture that has been the foundation of McCann's success.

About McCann Industries Inc.

McCann Industries is a heavy equipment and construction supply dealer based in Addison, Ill. Founded in 1967 by the McCann family, the company has distributed products from Case Construction Equipment, Takeuchi Manufacturing, Bucher Municipal, Sika, DeWalt, Husqvarna, Wacker Newson and more than 400 suppliers to contractors and municipalities. McCann Industries has 10 regional locations throughout northern Illinois, northern Indiana and western Michigan that also provide parts, service, repair and rentals.

For more information, visit mccannonline.com.




