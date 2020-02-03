McCloskey Building a 'Field of Greens' at ConExpo/Con-AGG 2020

Available in double or triple deck models, the S250 features an up to 13.1 cu. yd. (10 cu m) high capacity hopper with generous grid opening, allowing the use of larger loading shovels.

McCloskey International will demonstrate its continued growth with a significant increase in its line-up at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 with a total of nine products on display.

Located in the Silver Lot at Stands S5405, the 20,000+ sq. ft. space will showcase the newest products from McCloskey International, as well as new features designed in collaboration with customers.

The 1200 sq. ft. hospitality and information pavilion will provide a venue for customers to meet and mingle with dealers from around the world. The McCloskey display is located directly across the aisle from Lippmann-Milwaukee, offering the convenience of exploring a large range of solutions from both companies for the construction, demolition and recycling, aggregates, mining and the oil and gas industries.

Products on display at the show will include crushers, screeners, stackers, trommels and a compact sand plant.

Cone Crush

The first McCloskey C-Series cone crushers will be officially unveiled at ConExpo. The third generation mobile cone crushers have been designed to deliver enhanced performance, while also achieving higher capacity, better product quality, optimum versatility and improved fuel efficiency.

The new cones marry the high performance and power of HP cones to McCloskey's unique features like the open chassis design, with excellent access for service and ongoing maintenance. A new conveyor design, recirculating screen options, as well as continuous load and material level monitoring also are standard features on the new product line.

Size Matters

Introduced in 2019, the S250 screener rises above all industry standards and is positioned as one of the largest and most portable vibratory screening plants in production. The heavy duty high energy 2 bearing 3 deck screenbox is side-tensioned, delivering more true screening area with 22 x 6 on the two upper decks, and a 20 x 6 bottom deck. Available in double or triple deck models, the S250 features an up to 13.1 cu. yd. (10 cu m) high capacity hopper with generous grid opening, allowing the use of larger loading shovels.

Stacking Up Well

On display, the SDX-150 desegregates and maximizes stockpile capacity using a robust, fully automated and highly flexible CAN based control system to providing optimal control of material quality. It is capable of 700 tph in applications like aggregates.

New to the options for the telescoping stacker line is the lift axle option, which allows the conveyor to switch from track mode to radial mode in seconds. Mounted in front of the track bogie, the lift axle comes with internal wheel drive motors for radial travel. The tires feature aggressive-tread patterns for more traction in tough terrain. The lift axle is available on heavy-duty stacking conveyors, SDX telescopic stackers and tracked stackers.

Long and Low

McCloskey will highlight the Long Hopper R155 model in its lineup of scalping screeners, aiming to provide maximum load flexibility and capacity to its customers. Designed to accommodate a larger variety of loaders without the need for a ramp, the R155 is able to work in a variety of sites around the world.

Heavy Duty Impact

In response to some of the toughest applications out there, McCloskey has re-designed the impact crusher line in a new heavy duty format. The McCloskey I44RV3HD combines the productivity of a 45 in. impactor with the versatility of a full screening and recirculating system, allowing operators to produce a crushed and screened final product with one machine. New features include an open chassis for ease-of-access, a larger double deck prescreen for more efficient fines removal, a swing out radial return conveyor that can complete 90 degrees while the machine is running, and a direct drive crusher boosting power and lowering fuel costs.

America's Most Wanted

McCloskey has built its reputation on the reliability and productivity of its trommel line. The portable and versatile 516RE will be on display, offering a wide range of drum designs and screen sizes to improve quality and meet high demand. Material such as topsoil, compost, sand and gravel, and wood chip spend more time in the 16 ft. drum for better screening results. The three screen sections allow for flexibility in sizing to maximize productivity, while the hydraulically folding end conveyor allows oversize material to be effectively stockpiled. For heavy duty applications, a remote control hydraulic tipping grizzly can be added to scalp off large material.

Fast Track Switching

McCloskey's fast transition from tracked to wheeled radial features the benefits of onsite track mobility with the high stockpiling capacity of a radial conveyor. Due to the lift axle option, the conveyor switches from track mode to radial in seconds.

Designed for use in any terrain, the stacker is easily transported site to site without the need to remove the radial wheels. Built-in levelling indicators will allow operators to position the stacker regardless of the ground level, with independent hydraulic pressure control to stabilize once in place.

High Capacity Crushing

Also on display at the show will be the J45 high capacity jaw crusher with a true 45 by 27 in. (114 by 68.8 cm) jaw. With both level and load sensors the J45 ensures the most efficient material handling across applications. The J45 features a heavy duty design and pan feeder chutes with steeper angles to reduce material sticking.

The Green Team

McCloskey International also will be actively recruiting new dealerships at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 to continue to meet the demands of its rapid market growth worldwide.