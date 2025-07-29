McCullough Kubota opened a new facility in Frankfort, Ill., offering discounts on Kubota parts and Stihl units during the grand opening event. The 16,000-sq.-ft. facility on 5 acres features six service bays, showcasing a range of equipment from Kubota, Stihl, and Land Pride. The family-run business, now in its fourth generation, aims to serve the southern Chicagoland market.

The McCullough family hosted its grand opening of McCullough Kubota's newest facility on July 18 at 21730 LaGrange Rd. in Frankfort, Ill.

Guests were treated to lunch and a chance to win Keith Urban tickets, plus other great prizes, including an RTIC cooler. A special 10 percent off Kubota parts, as well as 15 percent off Stihl units were offered during the event and team members were on hand giving demonstrations of various machines.

The new 16,000-sq.-ft. facility is situated on five acres with six service bays.

"We're excited to bring our family business into the Frankfort community and to serve the southern Chicagoland market," said Matthew McCullough, CEO of McCullough Equipment Group.

McCullough Kubota carries Kubota, Stihl and Land Pride at its new Frankfort store. McCullough & Sons was founded in 1940 by T.J. McCullough, as an Allis-Chalmers dealership in Watseka, Ill.

In 1977, Steve McCullough, third generation, bought into the business making it a staple for the community it serves in Watseka. In January of 2021, Matthew McCullough, fourth generation, became a shareholder and quickly grew the business into a multi-location dealership. In 2024, Dan Elliot, son-in-law of Steve McCullough, bought into the company and helped launch the fourth location in Gurnee, Ill.

For more information, visit McKubota.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

