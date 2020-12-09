May flooding and dam failures resulted in significant damage to roads and bridges, including the M-30 causeway bridge over the Tobacco River. (Acrow Bridge photo)

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin building a temporary M-30 bridge over the Tobacco River in Gladwin County following extensive damage to the corridor during May flooding. Totaling $4.3 million, the temporary bridge is expected to open to traffic in mid-February.

While several bridges on both state and local roads suffered damage, the M-30 causeway bridge near Stryker's Lakeside Marina was washed away following the Edenville dam breach. The flooding and subsequent dam failure led to damage of two M-30 bridges and the Curtis Road bridge, all within 1 mi. of each other.

MDOT staff determined a temporary bridge structure was the best use of federal emergency aid and supported its mission of restoring mobility as quickly as possible.

"Reopening this second M-30 bridge is vital to our business," said Edenville Market owner Gurbachan Singh. "We have really struggled to stay in business since the flood damage, and every bridge that reopens helps our business a little more."

By immediately beginning the analysis and design work required for a temporary bridge, the M-30 corridor will be restored within nine months of the initial bridge loss. Standard bridge construction requires several years of design work and review to ensure the appropriate size structure is installed, meeting the transportation needs for the foreseeable future. Work to build this temporary bridge also will happen more quickly than normal since there is no existing structure to maintain traffic on.

MDOT used an expedited bid letting process to garner bids for the temporary bridge building. Work is expected to begin immediately, with the awarded contractor, Anlaan Corp., reviewing the site and beginning to mobilize equipment. Temporary bridge components are being supplied by Acrow Bridge, a corporation specializing in prefabricated modular steel bridge solutions.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will be working concurrently to secure the existing Edenville Dam. This work is being completed to ensure future flooding does not place area residents and businesses in danger, and to address ongoing impacts on infrastructure and natural resources. This work will result in rapidly changing water levels and impact the stability of ice once winter recreation activities are in full swing. MDOT and EGLE request that the public refrain from all recreation activities while this work is ongoing.