Mecalac, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment for urban environments, welcomed seven new North American dealers to its growing network.

"Mecalac is fully committed to expanding its presence in the market by continuing to add dealers who share our philosophy and give customers practical resources to help improve productivity," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America. "Expansion in these regions also allows us to grow awareness of Mecalac's innovative designs and better serve our existing customer base."

Dealers that partner with Mecalac believe in the game-changing productivity Mecalac machines offer and share the vision of reshaping the way contractors work to increase safety and efficiency on every jobsite. Additionally, the company seeks to partner with dealers who share a passion for finding new solutions to common jobsite challenges, and by going the extra mile to service their customers.

Here are the new dealers that have joined the Mecalac network throughout 2021.

McClung-Logan Equipment Company. Located in Fredericksburg, Va., the McClung-Logan Equipment Company services the mid-Atlantic region, including Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

ESSCO Truck & Equipment. Located in Staten Island, ESSCO serves the five boroughs of New York City, providing in-house service and parts to its region as well as delivery services.

Kubota of Chattanooga serves several counties surrounding Chattanooga, Tenn.

Q Dig-It. Located in Rathdrum, Idaho, Q Dig-it services eastern Washington, northern Idaho and western Montana.

Wilson Equipment of Lexington, Ky., serves areas across the state.

Global Machinery. Based in Denver, Global Machinery has expanded its dealership to southern Idaho to support contractors in the northern Rocky Mountain and northwestern regions of the United States. It also serves the northwest coast region with its location in Sacramento, Calif.

Gear Equipment. Originating out of Ontario, Gear Equipment has opened a new location in the province of British Columbia.

Mecalac continues to support dealers with the tools they need to provide service to customers who are searching for efficient solutions. Many of the dealers feature Mecalac's complete line of advanced machines — the MCR Series of crawler skid excavators, the MWR Series of wheeled excavators, AS Series swing loaders and dedicated rail-road excavators.

