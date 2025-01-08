Mecalac's Revotruck, a revolutionary site dumper, debuts in North America with a rotating cab for superior visibility and safety. Its design focuses on operator comfort and efficiency, boasting awards for innovation and versatility in construction applications.

Photo courtesy of Mecalac Available in 6- and 9-ton payload configurations, the Revotruck features a rotating cab, taking operator safety to a new level with maximum visibility in all directions.

Mecalac, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment, launched the Revotruck in North America.

Available in 6- and 9-ton payload configurations, the Revotruck is the first site dumper to feature a rotating cab, taking operator safety to a new level with maximum visibility in all directions. The rotating cab also increases operator safety by eliminating the need to twist and turn for visibility of the travel path and jobsite.

With exceptional off-road capabilities, the Revotruck is a valuable tool for construction, concrete, landscape and golf course applications, according to the manufacturer.

"Careful, thorough research went into the Revotruck's design. We studied standard site dumpers and identified potential safety hazards for operators to engineer the safest, most ergonomic site dumper on the market from the ground up," said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America.

"The Revotruck illustrates our attention to detail and ability to understand customer needs. The North American market is getting a meticulously designed machine with operator safety and comfort at the forefront of every aspect."

Operators can rotate the Revotruck's cab 225 degrees with the touch of a button, allowing them to maintain their vision and focus on the job, while also staying aware of any surrounding obstacles. The cab rotation and swivel of the bed from left to right increases efficiency by eliminating the need to reposition the machine when going from loading to dumping. For example, when filling a trench, the operator utilizes the swivel feature to position the body for loading and then, without repositioning the truck, swivels the body for dumping directly into a trench, significantly reducing time.

For additional operator safety and convenience, the Revotruck features steps at each corner of the cab, providing four exit points.

The Revotruck also provides enhanced stability and mobility, according to the manufacturer.

Mecalac designed the machine with a four-wheel steering chassis that offers added stability and permanent traction on all types of terrain. The central link between the two parts of the chassis offers up to 20 degrees of oscillation. The two oscillating parts of the chassis independently follow the contours of the ground.

The chassis is complemented by four equal-sized wheels with a switchable steering mode, allowing operators to cycle between two-wheel steering, four-wheel steering and crab steering. This enables it to work with agility in confined spaces with a turning radius twice as tight as conventional articulated site dumpers.

The site dumper has already won five awards, including the prestigious Red Dot Design Award "Best of the Best" — the highest accolade in one of the world's most renowned design competitions.

The Revotruck 6 features a 13,288-lb. payload with a total operating weight of 13,040 lbs. For heavier-duty applications, the Revotruck 9 provides a 19,842-lb. payload with a 14,473-lb. operating weight. Each variant is equipped with a hydrostatic transmission top speed of 17.4 mph to quickly navigate jobsites. Both models are powered by a 74-hp Tier IV Final diesel engine.

For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.

Today's top stories