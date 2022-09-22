The AS750 is wider than the AS600 with an increased wheelbase for even greater stability while the higher engine power provides heightened lifting and loading capacity.

Mecalac, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of compact construction equipment for urban environments, introduced three new swing loader models to the North American market. The all-new AS750, AS850 and AS1000 models join the previously released swing loaders, the AS600, AS900tele, AS1600 and AS210.

Mecalac's swing loaders feature a rigid chassis and three steering modes — 2-wheel, 4-wheel and 4-wheel crab — that allow for tighter turns than a standard articulated loader. Combine that with the Mecalac swivel boom, and you have a machine that can perform a complete rotation in a footprint that is 20 percent smaller than a conventional loader, according to the manufacturer.

At the same time, the swing loader is designed to maintain 100 percent stability regardless of how it is positioned. With a proprietary integrated counterbalance paired with an automatic rear axle locking system, the bucket and its contents can be lifted and turned up to 90 degrees on either side without any loss of stability.

Finally, the pivoting boom makes it possible to position the machine once to complete a loading task, reducing the footprint and saving time.

"Mecalac's swing loaders offer new capabilities to the North American market," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America.

"Mecalac has designed a product that addresses the shortcomings of traditional loaders and provides a tool that can operate in a confined space, is economical in its movements, improving productivity, and is completely stable in all positions. The new models offer all these advantages in the 11,000 to 15,000 pound range."

At just over 11,000 lbs., (5,000 kg), with a bucket capacity of 0.98 cu. yds., the AS750 is the second smallest swing loader model. Compared with the AS600, the new model is wider with a longer wheelbase (6 ft. 1 in.) for even greater stability while the higher engine power (61 hp/45kW) provides heightened lifting and loading capacity.

The parallel, or P-bucket, offers enhanced precision during material handling operations, especially with the pallet forks or load hook. Finally, the AS750 is designed with a spacious cab and two doors to give the operator optimal visibility for a safer job site.

For those looking for even more productivity, the mid-size AS850, with an operating weight of 13,184 lbs. (5,980 kg) and a bucket capacity of 1.1 cu. yds., is the answer. This model encapsulates all the benefits of the AS series swing loaders with optional increased travel speed up to 25 mph.

A step up in power from the AS850, the AS1000 also is a mid-size model at 14,639 lbs. (6,640 kg) and a bucket capacity of approximately 1.3 cu. yds. It offers enhanced speed and efficiency with its 4-cylinder 75 hp (55.4kW) high-torque engine. An optional high-flow hydraulic line offers up to 120 l/minute, which is suitable for driving hydraulic attachments.

For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.

