(Mercy Health photo)

Mercy Health – Cincinnati announced the health system will build a new, $156 million 60-bed hospital and medical office complex on a key 30-acre site along the I-71 Innovation Corridor in Mason at Kings Mills, exit 25 on I-71. Mercy Health will break ground on the 156,900-sq.-ft. facility in the third quarter of 2021 and anticipates bringing 220 new jobs to Mason in 2024 with eventual growth to 275. Construction is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023 with Mercy Health beginning patient care shortly thereafter.

"Our leadership team identified an opportunity for serving unmet inpatient needs in Warren County, while developing a strong partnership with the city of Mason," said Dave Fikse, Mercy Health – Cincinnati president. "This investment aligns with our mission to promote accessible, community health and well-being."

The new hospital — the first new hospital construction in Cincinnati since Mercy Health built West Hospital in 2014 — will focus on providing emergency care and general and orthopedic surgery and offers opportunity for future campus expansion.

The facility also will be home to a medical office building located adjacent to the hospital and offering specialist care, including cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery, gynecology, gastroenterology and vascular services.

"We're very excited to welcome one of the largest health systems in the country and in the region, Mercy Health, to the city of Mason. It's a great complement to our I-71 Innovation corridor. City Council's priority is to foster a culture of wellness for our residents and this development aligns with that commitment," said city of Mason Mayor Kathy Grossmann.

Mason City Council approved an economic participation agreement and incentive package that included a $600,000 forgivable loan and waiver of expedited permit fees, as well as a mutual commitment to explore a collaboration around bio innovation.

The project architect is GBBN and Danis is the construction firm.

