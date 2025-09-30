Messick Farm Equipment has acquired Reading Tractor and Equipment in eastern Pennsylvania, enhancing inventory, service and customer support. The acquisition promises expanded parts, brand variety, better value and continued family-owned commitment to personal service. Customers can enjoy greater equipment selection, competitive pricing, and trusted support from the familiar Reading Tractor team. Visit messicks.com for more information.

Messick Farm Equipment logo

Messick Farm Equipment announced the acquisition of Reading Tractor and Equipment, strengthening its ability to serve farmers, contractors and property owners across eastern Pennsylvania.

This strategic acquisition brings together two respected dealerships, expanding inventory, enhancing service and maintaining a steadfast commitment to family values and personal service.

According to the company, customers can expect:

• Expanded parts inventory: A larger in-stock selection ensures less downtime and faster repairs.

• Additional parts brands: Access to a broader range of suppliers for every repair need.

• Value product lines: Cost-effective, high-quality consumables, including Field Ready Twine, Field Ready Batteries and Viscosity Oil.

• Greater equipment selection: More options in new equipment to fit every job.

• Better value on purchases: Greater buying power brings competitive pricing and stronger trade-in values.

• Enhanced service cpabilities: More resources, expertise and support to keep equipment running smoothly.

• Trusted customer service: The same team you know from Reading Tractor remains in place to continue providing dependable support.

• Family-owned commitment: Messick's remains family-owned and dedicated to honest, personal service.

For more information, visit messicks.com.

Today's top stories