Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Messick Farm Equipment Announces Acquisition of Reading Tractor and Equipment

    Messick Farm Equipment has acquired Reading Tractor and Equipment in eastern Pennsylvania, enhancing inventory, service and customer support. The acquisition promises expanded parts, brand variety, better value and continued family-owned commitment to personal service. Customers can enjoy greater equipment selection, competitive pricing, and trusted support from the familiar Reading Tractor team. Visit messicks.com for more information.

    September 30, 2025 - National Edition

    Messick Farm Equipment


    Messick Farm Equipment logo

    Messick Farm Equipment announced the acquisition of Reading Tractor and Equipment, strengthening its ability to serve farmers, contractors and property owners across eastern Pennsylvania.

    This strategic acquisition brings together two respected dealerships, expanding inventory, enhancing service and maintaining a steadfast commitment to family values and personal service.

    According to the company, customers can expect:

    • Expanded parts inventory: A larger in-stock selection ensures less downtime and faster repairs.

    • Additional parts brands: Access to a broader range of suppliers for every repair need.

    • Value product lines: Cost-effective, high-quality consumables, including Field Ready Twine, Field Ready Batteries and Viscosity Oil.

    • Greater equipment selection: More options in new equipment to fit every job.

    • Better value on purchases: Greater buying power brings competitive pricing and stronger trade-in values.

    • Enhanced service cpabilities: More resources, expertise and support to keep equipment running smoothly.

    • Trusted customer service: The same team you know from Reading Tractor remains in place to continue providing dependable support.

    • Family-owned commitment: Messick's remains family-owned and dedicated to honest, personal service.

    For more information, visit messicks.com.




    Today's top stories

    Arkansas' Corning Bypass Will Improve Mobility

    VDOT, Branch Make Upgrades to Busy Parkway in Virginia

    Recent Inspections on New Haven, Conn.'s Heroes Tunnel Done Ahead of $150M Upgrade

    Paving Solution for Higher Efficiency, Quality

    Brooks Tractor Becomes Official Merlo Dealer; Celebrates 80 Years Supporting Wisconsin's Agriculture, Forestry Professions

    Another Contract Awarded to Build a Section of Pa.'s Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway

    Kubota Unveils Next-Generation Grand L70 Series Compact Tractors

    PA Turnpike Uses Innovation to Improve Roadway Conditions for Customers



     

    Read more about...

    Acquisition Business News Messick's Pennsylvania Reading Tractor & Equipment







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147