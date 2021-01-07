Messick's Christmas Light Show in Elizabethtown, Pa., raised a total of $62,006 from 5,462 cars that attended the event.

The event set record numbers with more than a 25 percent rise in attendance and more than 50 percent increase in donations from previous years.

For 2020, the show was open to the public as a drive-in show that ran every evening from Dec. 3 through 30 with the help of volunteers who run the show and collect donations for local charities. This marks the eighth year for Messick's Christmas Light Show in Elizabethtown and more than $316,000 in total donations collected since it first started in 2012.

One hundred percent of the donations collected go to Mennonite Disaster Service, ECHOS (Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services), Paxton Ministries and the Water Street Rescue Mission.