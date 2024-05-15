Rendering courtesy of Meta Meta’s new 715,000-sq.-ft., AI-optimized data center will be built off Interstate 65 in Montgomery. It will join the company’s other Alabama data center campus, located in Huntsville and representing an investment commitment of $1.5 billion.

Meta Platforms, the technology giant that operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp, among other products and services, plans to open an $800 million data center in Alabama's capital city that will support 100 operational jobs and build on the company's previous investment in the state.

Its data centers are a key part of the global infrastructure that brings its technologies and services to life.

Based in Menlo Park, Calif., Meta's proposed 715,000-sq.-ft., AI-optimized data center will be constructed off Interstate 65 in Montgomery, across from the Hyundai automotive assembly plant.

Meta's new complex will be the company's second location in the state, joining its other Alabama data center campus in Huntsville. Together, they represent an investment commitment of $1.5 billion by Meta in the state.

Made in Alabama, the online news site for the state's Department of Commerce, reported that Gov. Kay Ivey joined Meta officials as well as several other state and local leaders at the Montgomery Whitewater facility for a ceremony May 2 to unveil Meta's new investment plans at the site.

"Each day, millions of people around the world use Meta's products, and the next-generation Alabama data center in Montgomery will soon help keep the company's popular platforms running smoothly," Ivey said. "We're committed to helping the company grow and prosper here."

The Montgomery facility, reflecting Meta's latest design, will become its 24th data hub and the 20th in the United States. Once operational, the campus will be LEED Gold certified by the U.S. Green Building Council. Additionally, it will be supported by 100 percent renewable energy and reach net zero emissions, according to the company.

"We are thrilled to announce our newest data center will be located in Montgomery," remarked Brad Davis, Meta's director of community and economic development. "The city — and our specific location — offers great access to infrastructure and renewable energy, a strong pull of talent, and most importantly, an amazing set of community partners. We look forward to having a strong partnership for years to come."

The Montgomery site that will house the data center is already being cleared for construction to begin. More than 1,000 workers are expected to be onsite at the peak of construction, according to Meta.

The facility is expected to go online at the end of 2026.

"Meta is a globally recognized brand and having this world-class technology company launch another investment project in Alabama clearly demonstrates the state's attractiveness to the high-tech sector around the world," explained Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. "We look forward to building on the close relationship we've developed with Meta to set the stage for even more growth in our state."

Meta's Presence Another Win for Montgomery Area

Montgomery area officials also applauded Meta's investment project and predicted it will have a massive long-term economic impact on the region.

"Meta's decision to expand into Montgomery with a state-of-the-art data center showcases how our region is diversifying into a knowledge-based economy and highlights the competitiveness of Montgomery and our economic development team," said Mayor Steven L. Reed.

He added that the project is a "pivotal moment" for the state's central region and is a likely impetus for more high-tech companies to come to the area and hire an educated workforce.

Montgomery County Commissioner Doug Singleton said the project "is truly a victory for Montgomery as we experience continued economic growth year after year."

"The significance of this announcement being made at our Whitewater Park facility cannot be overstated," he continued. "The Meta team was introduced to Montgomery Whitewater early in the recruitment process, and I am glad to see that they have chosen to come back again as this venue has become instrumental in attracting world-class businesses to our community."

Meta announced plans for its first data center in Huntsville back in 2018, when the company was still known as Facebook, and the facility began serving traffic three years later. Since then, the company has added new buildings to the campus' footprint, expanding its workforce to over 300 operational jobs, according to Made in Alabama.

Meta's sustainability practices have generated investments in renewable energy projects, and it has also supported Huntsville area schools and educational organizations with over 85 grants and sponsorships exceeding $4.2 million since 2019

