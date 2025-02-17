List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Metso, UCT Win First Place in Mining Innovation and Research Battlefield Competition

    Mon February 17, 2025 - National Edition
    Metso Corporation


    The cross-disciplinary team of Metso and University of Cape Town (UCT) took first place in the Mining Innovation and Reasearch Battlefield competition held in Cape Town, South Africa, from February 3rd to 6th.
    Metso photo
    The cross-disciplinary team of Metso and University of Cape Town (UCT) took first place in the Mining Innovation and Reasearch Battlefield competition held in Cape Town, South Africa, from February 3rd to 6th.

    The cross-disciplinary team of Metso and University of Cape Town (UCT) took first place in the Mining Innovation and Reasearch Battlefield competition held in Cape Town, South Africa, from February 3-6, 2025.

    Participants were challenged to present innovative and sustainable solutions for revolutionizing tailings management and achieving zero harm, while supporting a more responsible and circular mining economy. The Metso and UCT team's pioneering approach to sustainable tailings management propelled them to first place in the competition. The team was awarded a $25,000 research grant for their success.

    "The winning approach of the Metso and UCT team focused on decoupling water and tailings and enabling distributed, mineral-specific water circuits," said Eija Saari, senior manager, ECO-system of Metso. "The concept is based on years of research at a medium-sized concentrator and focuses on the fundamental principles of electrochemistry of sulfide flotation and on understanding the interactions between sulfur minerals and process water."

    "The results indicate that immediate decoupling of tailings and water allows for the preservation of recycled water quality," Eija added. "Separate water circuits enable additional revenues and improve profitability by tailoring the water matrix of each flotation circuit to the mineral-specific surface chemistry requirements. Decoupling tailings and water also allow for the implementation of any tailings treatment process without affecting the operation of the main process itself. Consequently, the innovation proposes a paradigm shift in how to move towards a more resilient mineral resource conversion."

    Metso's team consisted of Diana Kasymova, academic researcher; Eija Saari, senior manager; and Kari Heiskanen, technology director, professor. The UCT team consisted of Lisa October, senior lecturer; Rešoketšwe Manenzhe, post-doctoral researcher; and Kirsten Corin, professor.

    Mining Innovation and Research Battlefield is a competitive event held as part of the annual mining conference Mining Indaba. The competition brings together innovative thinkers from the mining industry, academia, NGOs and young leaders to present solutions to sustainability challenges in the mining sector.




    Today's top stories

    N.Y.'s I-81 Corridor Work Promises to Be Very Heavy During 2025

    Cemen Tech Partners With McCoy Construction, Forestry to Expand Concrete Solutions

    Yoder & Frey Holds Annual Florida Auctions in Kissimmee

    Massive I-16, I-75 Interchange Project Moves Closer to Completion

    Skanska Brings Engineering Muscle to Manage Bridge Jobs in Bay State

    Volvo Construction Equipment Unveils New Lineup of Articulated Haulers

    CDOT Updates Eisenhower Tunnel Leaks Investigation

    NMDOT Opens Bridge Over Railroad Tracks in Jarales



     

    Read more about...

    Awards Metso mining South Africa