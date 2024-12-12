Metso has broken ground on a major expansion in Arizona, celebrating the launch of a service center expansion and new training facility in Mesa. With enhanced repair services, advanced training capabilities, and a focus on safety and sustainability, the expansion aims to meet the increasing demands of mining customers and bridge the knowledge gap between people and equipment. The facilities are expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2025, supporting job creation and promoting a positive work environment. Metso continues to invest in expanding its service footprint worldwide to bec

Metso celebrated the groundbreaking of its service center expansion and new training facility, in Mesa, Ariz., on Dec. 11. Both the service center expansion and the training center are expected to be operational during the fourth quarter of 2025.

These enhancements will serve the increasing demands of mining customers by offering a wider range of repair services, advanced competence development capabilities, and improved safety and sustainability.

"Our expanded service center and innovative training facility in Arizona will significantly boost our ability to support customers with comprehensive and reliable services. The facilities will address labor shortages by equipping Metso as well as customers' employees with the latest skills and technologies," said Giuseppe Campanelli, president, North and Central America, Metso.

Expanded Repair Shop, Advanced Training Facility

The expansion will increase the repair shop area by nearly 60 percent, significantly enhancing Metso's capacity and capability to provide OEM-quality repairs and refurbishments. This investment will support a wide range of mining equipment, covering essential process steps such as crushing, screening, grinding and HPGRs, filtration, flotation, and slurry handling, among others.

An advanced training center will be built on the same property to bridge the knowledge gap between people, equipment and operational goals. It will feature dynamic digital training assets like the Metso Geminex operator training simulator (OTS) as well as dedicated areas for classroom and hands-on learning.

Comprehensive programs will support mining professionals' technical knowledge at the component, equipment and plant levels, enhancing their skills to promote safety and career growth.

The Mesa center will offer jobs to skilled personnel, including service engineers and technical experts. Being recognized as a Great Place to Work in North America in autumn 2024 underscores Metso's dedication to taking care of employees' well-being and creating a positive work environment.

Numerous upgrades to the facility will be implemented to improve energy and water efficiency to meet the CO2 emission reduction targets set for own operations.

Continuously Increasing Presence Close to Customers

"Beyond North America, we continue to invest in our service footprint close to major mining areas to support our strategic target to become the preferred service provider in our industries. Our goal is to elevate our service center operations to a shared, industry-leading standard. We are committed to continuing our successful employee certification program, ensuring top-tier customer service experiences. Additionally, we are focusing on digitalization to further enhance our capabilities and efficiency," said Annami Toukoniitty, senior vice president, Professional Services, Metso.

Metso has a vast service and repair center network, comprising more than 3,700 field service professionals and technical support experts, spread across more than 140 service locations and repair centers on six continents. Since 2021, the Phoenix region also has hosted one of Metso's largest warehouse operations globally.

In October 2024, the company announced an investment to expand its presence with a new service center in a key mining hub in western Canada.

