Metso introduces data-driven performance services for the mining industry, offering faster issue resolution and optimized operations. These solutions utilize advanced analytics, Ai-enabled diagnostics, and global experts to enhance equipment reliability and performance, shifting operations from reactive to predictive decision-making.

Metso's data-driven performance services are a set of innovative equipment performance solutions designed to help customers prevent production losses, avoid safety risks and ensure consistently optimized operations. data-driven performance services offer harmonized service capabilities that cover the entire minerals processing flowsheet.

Metso's transformative data-driven solutions are a combination of intelligent thresholds, advanced analytics and Ai-enabled diagnostics capable of capturing and describing complex cases for faster action. The analytics and Ai capabilities are complemented by Metso's continuously expanding global network of data-driven experts to ensure consistent and responsive service delivery. The enhanced remote monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities reduce the need for on-site inspections and resident experts.

"Data-driven performance services empower mining operations to move from reactive to predictive, insight-driven decision making," said Arttu-Matti Matinlauri, vice president of minerals segment digital of Metso. "Based on our analysis from live customer cases, the data-driven performance services solutions have cut issue resolution times up to 50 percent by having the data available for analysis when issues arise. Whilst proactively monitoring the equipment on behalf of our customers, on average, we have identified a potential risk every 1400 hours of operation, saving over 8 hours of production per solved case. These risks would have otherwise been missed by our customers."

Two Scalable Service Levels

According to Metso, the data-driven performance services are designed for site maintenance and operations teams to maximize equipment availability, reliability and performance through two scalable service levels:

• Data-driven technical support provides fast and fact-based troubleshooting and issue resolution. Through live equipment data, Metso's experts can improve first-time fix rates and reduce production losses. The expanded data-driven expert network ensures consistent delivery of services.

• Data-driven condition monitoring enables early detection of equipment related issues and failures through continuous remote monitoring. Ai-powered analytics and expert diagnosis ensure prioritized actions, reducing unplanned downtime and safety risks, improving availability, uptime and performance. Combined with life cycle services, Metso can conduct the corrective actions efficiently on-site.

"As an original equipment manufacturer, Metso is in a unique position to understand the multitude of different operating modes and equipment related failure mechanisms impacting performance and how they are identifiable from data," said Matinlauri. "This knowledge has been accumulated over decades of valuable collaboration with our customers and complemented with data from connected equipment and processes. We are excited to deepen our collaboration by harnessing our vast knowledge base to improve our customers' performance through data-driven performance services."

Data-Driven Minerals Processing, Metals Refining

Metso is committed to advancing the digitalization of the mining industry. Data is at the core of fact-based decision making. Analytics and Ai enable minerals processing and metals refining plants to maintain and improve their performance. Metso believes in empowering plant operators, metallurgists, maintenance crews and site management with data-driven solutions to get the most out of combining site and OEM expertise with insights.

Metso's data-driven minerals processing and metals refining solutions help plant operations and maintenance take the next leap on five levels: Measurements allow accurate data to be collected. Stability is achieved through managed control systems. Availability is enhanced with algorithms continuously monitoring equipment ensuring reliability. Productivity is maintained by automating process and equipment control adjustments in real-time. Optimization and planning provides a view to the future through simulations to adapt to changing conditions.

For more information, visit www.metso.com/portfolio/data-driven-performance-services/.

