Metso Introduces Major Investments in Mesa Repair Facility

Metso has made further investments in the Mesa repair facility in Arizona, in order to optimize safety and broaden service capabilities.

The facility offers repairs and field services while supporting Metso's Life Cycle Services contracts. Mesa has seen steady growth since the opening in 2015, with 2019 setting a record for safety performance, revenue and profitability.

In order to offer a more complete service to customers on large rebuilds, the Mesa facility recently installed a modern stress relief oven. This will improve quality control as well as accelerate the turnaround times for its clients, according to the manufacturer. In addition to the stress relief oven, Mesa also has invested in other equipment to support the repair of mining screens, LIMS (Wet Low Intensity Magnetic Separator) drums, and babbitted bearings for mills.

A screen test stand has now been manufactured and will be operational by end of March. The stand will allow each screen that is rebuilt at Mesa to be test-run before being sent back out into the field, which will reduce the potential for issues during installation and start-up. Equipment needed to repair LIMS drums also was put in place last year and has seen a steady inflow of repairs coming from mines in the Iron Range.

In the future, the facility aims to further grow its portfolio of value-added services, to improve productivity and reduce operational costs for its clients in both the mining and aggregates sectors.

For more information, visit www.metso.com.