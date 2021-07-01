One year ago, Metso and Outotec merged and created a new leader in the mining, aggregates and metals refining industries, making the most of the expertise that covers the full spectrum of products, services and solutions from ore bodies to metals. With more than 15,000 employees, presence in over 50 countries and sales close to 4 billion euros in 2020, it is one of the largest in its field.

All-Embracing Sustainability

Metso Outotec's strategy is characterized by a strong focus on sustainability and commitment to the 1.5C climate target. Mining, aggregates and metals refining industries play a significant part in improving energy and water efficiency, reducing emissions and advancing circularity globally.

"Our shared ambition with our customers and society at large is to use natural resources in a responsible manner," said Pekka Vauramo, president and CEO of Metso Outotec. "A significant share of our business today comes from technologies that help our customers improve safety, lower their energy and water consumption or reduce emissions. It is our aspiration to be their first choice."

To address its customers' challenges, Metso Outotec launched 24 new products or services during its first 12 months, such as energy- and water-efficient mining and industrial filtration solutions, circularity solutions to treat electronic scrap, a furnace camera for safer smelting operations and three shutdown services programs for improved performance.

More than 100 products that provide sustainability features with the company's Planet Positive label is a tangible sign of its commitment to a safer or more environmentally advanced processing of minerals and metals, according to Metso Outotec. More than 90 percent of Metso Outotec's R&D projects also have sustainability targets defined.

The company's progressive work to advance sustainable business was acknowledged in early 2021, as Corporate Knights named Metso Outotec eighth in its list of the world's most sustainable companies.

Synergies On Target, Culture Evolving

Synergies from joint operations are progressing well. By the end of March, the achieved cost synergies totaled EUR 83 million and the target of 120 million year-end run rate is within reach. Revenue synergies from cross-sales opportunities also are supporting sales.

Creating a new Metso Outotec company culture has been identified as a crucial part of future success. The company is building a performance culture where the employees can thrive and grow and at the same time live by the company values, excel in their capabilities and maintain high ambition and engagement, according to the company.

"Looking back, we have witnessed great progress during the first 12 months together, and it has truly been a remarkable journey," said Vauramo. "Not only are we doing well against our synergy targets, but it has also been great to see how well our sustainability-focused strategy resonates with our customers, employees and other stakeholders, and how they recognize the value we generate."

