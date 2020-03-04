Special made-to-order edition Lokotrack LT4MXTM cone crusher featured at ConExpo CON/AGG 2020.

Metso will showcase a special edition Lokotrack LT4MXTM for visitors at the ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 construction show in Las Vegas on March 10 to 14. Visitors will have an opportunity to see the special edition Lokotrack mobile crushing plant equipped with an MX4TM crusher on display at the Metso booth C31531.

"The Lokotrack LT4MX with Multi-Action technology cone crusher represents market-leading mobile crushing technology. The key benefits of this combination are high capacity combined with energy efficiency," said Kimmo Anttila, VP, Lokotrack Solutions, Metso.

The LT4MX is designed for increased safety and reduced environmental impact, with attention to reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and dust and noise suppression. Dust suppression is handled with high-pressure water spraying. The LT4MX offers excellent energy efficiency with direct v-belt drive. The engine is powered by Cat and its emissions meet Stage V regulations.

Health and safety are key drivers in Metso's product development work. The LT4MX comes with leading safety features, such as large platforms and access to service locations, as well as emergency wires so that service can be completed safely, according to the manufacturer.

LT4MX offers extra features for our customers' benefit, including a vibrating feeder, the optional side conveyor for fines separation and the large hopper, which provides continuous feed to the crusher and acts as a surge bin. As a stand-alone operation, the feeding unit enables wheel loader feeding.

Precision and Mobility

The LT4MX, coupled with the latest and biggest Lokotrack ST4.10 mobile screen and the Lokotrack LT120 mobile jaw crusher, delivers enhanced capacity, precision and mobility, especially in demanding aggregates applications.

The Lokotrack range features a large number of mobile crushers and screens that have been used by thousands of customers worldwide since the 1980s. The Lokotrack LT4MX mobile crushing plant is a made-to-order product from Metso.

At the ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 Metso will demonstrate how Metso Metrics Services for managing and monitoring a Lokotrack fleet can help optimize utilization, reduce surprises and keep costs in check.