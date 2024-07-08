Photo courtesy of Metso Metso Premier primary AG mill and a Vertimill VTM-4500 secondary grinding mill.

Metso has been awarded orders for the delivery of grinding plant equipment for South32's greenfield Hermosa project in the Patagonia Mountains in southern Arizona. The order is booked in the Minerals segment's 2024 second-quarter orders received.

Metso's scope of delivery includes a Premier primary autogenous grinding (AG) mill and a Vertimill VTM-4500 secondary grinding mill with the potential to supply other comminution and beneficiation process equipment technologies.

"Metso's broad grinding technology portfolio offers the best tool for the job. In this case, primary grinding utilizing an AG mill eliminates steel media usage and the Vertimill in secondary grinding and regrinding improves energy efficiency and reduces steel media consumption. This is a truly Planet Positive combination," said Christoph Hoetzel, senior vice president, grinding at Metso.

"We are very pleased to be supporting South32 in their development focus to supply critical minerals like zinc and manganese in the USA. We are committed to supporting South32 in this endeavor with our Planet Positive offering and our large service group in Arizona," said Tim Robinson, vice president, minerals Sales in North and Central America (NCA) at Metso.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

