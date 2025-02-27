Furukawa Rock Drill USA unveiled the Fx800 Qtv, a replacement for the Fx770 12,000-ft-lb. breaker. The Fx800 boasts enhanced breaking performance, improved energy efficiency, and durability features, catering to hard rock, quarry and demolition applications.

Furukawa Rock Drill (FRD) USA, a manufacturer of blast hole drills, hydraulic breakers and various other attachments for skid steers, mini-excavators, backhoes and excavators, introduced a new large-series breaker with the Fx800 Qtv.

It replaces the Fx770 12,000-ft-lb. class breaker, offering numerous advancements, including increased breaking performance and reduced energy loss during operation.

Like its predecessor, the Fx800 runs on a broad range of excavators (48.5-ton to 83-ton). The Fx800 still requires the same pressure and flow as the Fx770, but re-engineered internal hydraulic routing delivers improved efficiency, improving breaking performance and reducing energy loss during operation, according to the company.

Other updates to the Fx800 include modified thru bolts with a larger thread diameter to increase thru-bolt longevity and improve operating life, a more robust front-head ideal for abrasive applications and an anti-blow feature for increased performance, extending breaker life. Large diameter working steel at 7.48ft. maximizes rock breaking and a redesigned soundproof cover provides easier maintenance access.

"The new Fx800 breaker is a great choice for breaking hard rock, working in quarries and large-scale demolition jobs," said Ted Crane, FRD USA's national sales manager of the breaker attachment division. "The Fx770 has always been a dependable, powerful breaker. The Fx800 builds on that foundation with multiple updates and advancements to make it even more powerful and efficient, while also reducing downtime and maintenance."

