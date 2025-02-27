List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Furukawa Rock Drill USA Introduces Fx800 Qtv

    Furukawa Rock Drill USA unveiled the Fx800 Qtv, a replacement for the Fx770 12,000-ft-lb. breaker. The Fx800 boasts enhanced breaking performance, improved energy efficiency, and durability features, catering to hard rock, quarry and demolition applications.

    Thu February 27, 2025 - National Edition
    Furukawa Rock Drill USA


    FRD USA introduced the Fx800 hydraulic breaker, offering increased breaking performance and reduced energy loss.
    Furukawa Rock Drill USA photo
    FRD USA introduced the Fx800 hydraulic breaker, offering increased breaking performance and reduced energy loss.

    Furukawa Rock Drill (FRD) USA, a manufacturer of blast hole drills, hydraulic breakers and various other attachments for skid steers, mini-excavators, backhoes and excavators, introduced a new large-series breaker with the Fx800 Qtv.

    It replaces the Fx770 12,000-ft-lb. class breaker, offering numerous advancements, including increased breaking performance and reduced energy loss during operation.

    Like its predecessor, the Fx800 runs on a broad range of excavators (48.5-ton to 83-ton). The Fx800 still requires the same pressure and flow as the Fx770, but re-engineered internal hydraulic routing delivers improved efficiency, improving breaking performance and reducing energy loss during operation, according to the company.

    Other updates to the Fx800 include modified thru bolts with a larger thread diameter to increase thru-bolt longevity and improve operating life, a more robust front-head ideal for abrasive applications and an anti-blow feature for increased performance, extending breaker life. Large diameter working steel at 7.48ft. maximizes rock breaking and a redesigned soundproof cover provides easier maintenance access.

    "The new Fx800 breaker is a great choice for breaking hard rock, working in quarries and large-scale demolition jobs," said Ted Crane, FRD USA's national sales manager of the breaker attachment division. "The Fx770 has always been a dependable, powerful breaker. The Fx800 builds on that foundation with multiple updates and advancements to make it even more powerful and efficient, while also reducing downtime and maintenance."




