Murphy-Hoffman Company's (MHC) full-service truck dealership in McDonough has relocated to a new facility off Interstate 75, making it the largest MHC location in Georgia.

MHC Kenworth – South Atlanta's new full-service dealership offers 32 service and 14 body shop bays, a down draft paint booth, expanded parts department and new and used truck sales. The dealership offers a wide range of amenities, including a driver's lounge, shower, washing machine and dryer to increase comfort for the resting drivers.

"MHC's goal is to enhance our services to better support our customers," Regional Vice President and General Manager Eddie Davis said. "We moved to accommodate growth, provide easier access and offer additional services to customers. Drivers' needs are our top priority, which we support by offering extended hours of operation, as well as significant facility enhancements to create a one-stop shop for customers."

Updated technology is featured throughout the facility, including CNG-compliant service capabilities, geothermal heating and air conditioning to save energy, and a body shop for repair services. A significant expansion was made for warehouse parts storage, ensuring that the McDonough location can stock even more high-demand truck parts while continuing to offer local delivery.

Earlier this year, MHC Kenworth – South Atlanta was one of the dealerships within the region that earned Kenworth's Medium Duty Dealer of the Year. Customers can continue to expect award-winning services, as well as expert factory-trained technicians, mobile roadside assistance and convenient hours of operation.

Located across 19 states, MHC is a network of more than 120 locations, including 72 heavy and medium duty dealers, 27 MHC Truck Leasing locations and a wholly owned finance company, MHC Financial Services. MHC locations are open 7 days, 24 hours in all major markets.

